Wales vs Iran Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 17 of FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Iran take on an impressive Wales side in an important Group B clash at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

Both teams failed to win their first game of the competition and have a point to prove going into this match.

Iran suffered a damaging 6-2 defeat at the hands of England in their opening game and have a mountain to climb to give themselves a chance this year. The Asian outfit are capable of punching above their weight and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Wales flattered to deceive against the USA and were spared their blushes by a late goal from Gareth Bale. The Dragons have excellent players in their ranks and cannot afford to drop points this week.

Wales vs Iran Head-to-Head stats

Wales have a predictably impressive record against Iran and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams. Iran have never defeated Wales on the international stage and will look to create history this week.

The only match between the two teams was a friendly that took place in 1978 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Wales. Iran have shown tremendous improvement as a footballing force in recent decades and have a point to prove going into this game.

Wales form guide: D-L-L-L-D

Iran form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Wales vs Iran: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Iran have not secured a single victory in their nine matches against European opponents at the FIFA World Cup. The Asian nation have conceded 20 goals in these nine matches, with six of these goals coming against England this week.

Wales have played a total of seven matches against Asian sides and are unbeaten against teams from the continent. The Welsh have conceded only one goal and have kept clean sheets in six of these seven games.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker England’s World Cup 2022 lunchtime opener against Iran was watched by 8.1 million and was streamed an incredible 8 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online, making it the largest live streamed event on the BBC over a 24 hour period ever. Watching at work eh? England’s World Cup 2022 lunchtime opener against Iran was watched by 8.1 million and was streamed an incredible 8 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online, making it the largest live streamed event on the BBC over a 24 hour period ever. Watching at work eh?

Wales have played out draws in four of their six games at the FIFA World Cup and currently have the highest ratio of draws to matches played by any team that has ever featured in the history of the competition.

Iran have lost their opening game at the FIFA World Cup in four of their six participations. They have lost their first two matches in the competition in only one edition of the World Cup so far, however, with the occurrence coming in 2006.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes