Wales vs Poland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Wales host Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday (March 26).

Both teams are vying to qualify via the playoffs after failing to clinch automatic qualification in the group stage. They have been drawn in Path A of the playoffs, with Wales beating Finland 4-1 in the semifinals, while Poland crushed Estonia 5-1. Wales and Poland are set to meet in final, with a ticket to the Euro 2024 finals at stake.

The Dragons are eying a third participation in the UEFA European Championship following their debut appearance in 2016 and another five years later. However, Poland could be a stumbling block this time, being a daunting nemesis for the Welsh outfit. In nine clashes, Poland boast seven wins and just one loss.

The visitors finished third in Group E with 11 points behind Albania and Czech Republic. Poland have participated in the European Championship since 2008 and are hoping to clinch a fifth straight qualification. However, home advantage could be in favour of Wales, who have been invincible at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Biało-Czerwoni have been disappointing on the road recently, losing four games out of five and conceding 11 goals against four scored. However, Wales coach Rob Page reckons Poland will up their game due to the stakes involved.

Poland are unbeaten in five clashes with Wales across competitions, both home and away.

Wales vs Poland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wales have lost their last five games against Poland across competitions.

Wales have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

Wales have scored 12 goals and conceded four in their last five games across competitions.

Poland have won once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Wales have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, the the same as Poland.

Form Guide: Wales – W-D-D-W-W; Poland – W-W-D-D-W.

Wales vs Poland Prediction

Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson, David Brooks, Neco Williams and Daniel James have been involved in Wales’ success, scoring once apiece. They will hope to get the final job done in front of home fans.

Piotr Zieliński, Przemysław Frankowski, Jakub Piotrowski and Sebastian Szymanski boast one goal each for Poland in the playoffs. However, Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is still in search of his first. Poland, though, come in as the favourites based on their superior recent form and quality.

Prediction: Wales 1-2 Poland

Wales vs Poland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Poland

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Poland to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Wales to score - Yes