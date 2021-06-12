Wales vs Switzerland Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 2 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 features another exciting encounter this weekend as Wales lock horns with Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to make a statement of intent in this fixture.

Switzerland have built a formidable squad and will need to step up to the plate to qualify for the knock-outs this year. With the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in their ranks, the Swiss can pack a punch and will need to be at their best against Ryan Giggs' side.

Wales have shown tremendous improvement in recent years and could potentially reach the knock-outs yet again this summer. Gareth Bale, Harry Wilson, and Daniel James form an impressive forward line and will be looking to impress in this fixture.

Wales vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

Wales have a poor record against Switzerland and have won only two out of five games played between the two teams. Switzerland have managed five victories against Wales and have been impressive against their opponents in the past.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2011 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Wales. The Welsh have transformed as a unit in recent years and will want to prove a point in this match.

Wales form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Switzerland form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Wales vs Switzerland: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Switzerland can be impressive on their day

Xherdan Shaqiri is 7th on Switzerland's all-time top goalscorers' list with 23 goals and is 19 strikes away from being their most prolific forward in history. Shaqiri is set to play a key creative role for the Swiss and will need to step up in this match.

Gareth Bale has already scaled that mountain with Wales and leads their goalscoring charts with 33 goals. The Real Madrid winger has shown glimpses of his exhilarating pace this season and will need to be at his best as Wales look to repeat their Euro heroics.

Wales embarked on a stunning Euro campaign in 2016 and became the first debutante outfit to reach the semi-finals of the competition in 34 years. Ryan Giggs' side could create history by repeating the feat this year and will want to go a step further at Euro 2020.

The first hurdle will be a tricky one for the Welsh, given Switzerland's impressive recent record. The Swiss are on a seven-match winning streak and have conceded only four goals in the process. Wales have plenty of firepower in their ranks, however, and will be intent on ending Switzerland's purple patch this weekend.

