Wales vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Wales play Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium in their UEFA Euro 2020 Group A fixture on Saturday.

Wales failed to score a single goal in their two friendly fixtures against France and Albania. Meanwhile, Switzerland continued their winning streak across all competitions with a 2-1 win against the USA and a 7-0 thrashing of neighbors Liechtenstein.

Wales made it all the way to the semi-finals in the 2016 edition. Meanwhile, the Rossocrociati's appearance in round 16 of the 2016 tournament was their best performance in the continental competition.

Group A consists of Italy and Turkey as well, two teams that can be highly unpredictable and capable of producing great displays. With that in mind, none of the teams are guaranteed to qualify for the next round.

Wales vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off seven times across all competitions. While three of their meetings have been friendlies, the remaining four games were all part of the qualification campaign for Euro 2000 and Euro 2012.

This will be the first clash between the two sides at a European Championship tournament. Seven games so far have all produced conclusive results and the Swiss currently have the upper hand with five wins. Meanwhile, Y Dreigiau have recorded just two wins.

They last crossed paths at the Liberty Stadium in 2011. In the Euro qualifier, the home team recorded a 2-0 win over Switzerland thanks to goals from Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale.

Wales form guide across all competitions: D-L-W-W-L

Switzerland form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-W

Wales vs Switzerland Team News

Wales

There are currently no players ruled out with injuries for Wales. Aaron Ramsey picked up an injury in the warm-up tie against Albania but is expected to recover in time.

Daniel James was out with a bug but is now back in training and available. Meanwhile, Joe Morrell has picked up a knock and is the only doubt for the Welsh in the opening game of the tournament.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joe Morrell

Suspended: None

Switzerland

Vladimir Petkovic has confirmed that all 26 players from his squad for Euro 2020 have trained properly ahead of the competition opener. There are no injury or suspension concerns for the Swiss at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wales vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Ethan Ampadu, Jonny Williams; Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodríguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferović

Wales vs Switzerland Prediction

Both national teams have very capable players in their ranks, so the game should make for an interesting watch. Wales have been able to pull off great results in the past. However, they have struggled in their recent outings and haven't looked like the same team that made it all the way to the last four in 2016.

Switzerland have been in great form and topped their qualifying group without Xherdan Shaqiri. We expect them to kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with a win and extend their winning streak to seven games across all competitions.

Prediction: Wales 1-2 Switzerland

