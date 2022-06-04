Wales vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers feature a massive game this weekend as Ukraine lock horns with Wales on Sunday. Both teams are fighting for a place in the showpiece event and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.

Wales finished in second place in their group and have been fairly inconsistent this year. The Welsh outfit edged Austria to an important 2-1 victory in March this year and will need a similar result in this match.

Ukraine, on the other hand, have endured a difficult year as a nation and cannot be faulted for looking to sport as a source of inspiration. The away side pulled off an impressive 3-1 victory against Scotland this week and will need to replicate their performance on Sunday.

KyivPost @KyivPost

kyivpost.com/sport/ukraine-… #Ukraine ’s footballers made a war-torn nation proud by beating Scotland in their first competitive clash since Russia’s invasion, but the job of getting to the #WorldCup is only half done ahead of Sunday’s play-off final against Wales. #Ukraine’s footballers made a war-torn nation proud by beating Scotland in their first competitive clash since Russia’s invasion, but the job of getting to the #WorldCup is only half done ahead of Sunday’s play-off final against Wales.kyivpost.com/sport/ukraine-… https://t.co/q1Nq1pYbwt

Wales vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

Ukraine have a good record against Wales and have won one of the three matches played between the two teams. Wales have never defeated Ukraine and will want to create history on Sunday.

Story continues below ad

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Ukraine. Wales struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Wales form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Ukraine form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Wales vs Ukraine Team News

Wales need to win this game

Wales

Joe Morrell served his suspension in his previous game and will be available for selection this weekend. Wales are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Story continues below ad

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Ukraine have a point to prove

Ukraine

Ukraine have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have no injury concerns ahead of this game. The Ukrainians were impressive against Scotland and are set to persist with the same team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Wales vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Danny Ward; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu; Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey; Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale

Story continues below ad

B/R Football @brfootball



On Sunday, they’ll play Wales for a spot at the World Cup Ukraine were hyped after winning 3-1 in ScotlandOn Sunday, they’ll play Wales for a spot at the World Cup Ukraine were hyped after winning 3-1 in Scotland 🙌On Sunday, they’ll play Wales for a spot at the World Cup https://t.co/05zJqzGZhA

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heorhii Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Karavaev; Taras Stepanenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Viktor Tsygankov, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

Wales vs Ukraine Prediction

Ukraine have everything to play for at the moment and will take plenty of heart from their passionate display against Scotland. The likes of Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko played their hearts out this week and will need to dig deep in this fixture.

Story continues below ad

Wales will be in no mood to concede an advantage this week with a place in the World Cup at stake. Ukraine are an impressive team on paper, however, and might be able to secure victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Wales 1-2 Ukraine

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far