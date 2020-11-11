Wales vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Wales host USA in an international friendly at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea on Thursday evening.

Wales have been in excellent form in their recent internationals, but they will have to negotiate the upcoming three games without head coach Ryan Giggs on the touchline.

Giggs is facing an investigation on an assault charge, and will leave touchline duties to Robert Page for games against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Wales are currently top of Group 4 in League B of the UEFA Nations League, just a point above Finland. This game against USA will be used as preparation for the two matches in the Nations League, where Wales are bidding for promotion into League A.

USA have won each of their last three international matches, but only one of those has been played in 2020. This game will be the USA's first international match since February, when they beat Costa Rica in an international friendly.

Wales vs USA Head-to-Head

Wales have played the USA only once before, and lost that game - a 2-0 friendly loss in 2003.

Wales form guide: W-D-L-W-W

USA form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Wales vs USA Team News

Meanwhile, Wales will be without Juventus star Aaron Ramsey, who has pulled out from their squad with an injury. With several fringe players set to get a run-out, the likes of Liverpool right-back Neco Williams could get a start in this game for Wales.

Injured: Aaron Ramsey, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies

Suspended: None

For the USA, Borussia Dortmund's young sensation Giovanni Reyna one of 10 players who could make their senior international debut. The bulk of the USA squad consists of players based in Europe, led by Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Wales vs USA Predicted XI

Wales Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Danny Ward; Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Gareth Bale, Dylan Levitt, Jonny Williams, Rabbi Matondo; Tyler Roberts; Kieffer Moore

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zach Steffen; Sergino Dest, Matt Miazga, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Lletget; Giovanni Reyna, Sebastian Soto, Christian Pulisic

Wales vs USA Prediction

Wales are likely to field a much-changed line-up, with a view to testing players out before the Nations League. With the USA probably being able to field all of their first-choice players, we are predicting a narrow win for the USMNT.

Prediction: Wales 1-2 USA