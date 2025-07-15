Walsall vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

Aston Villa kickstart their pre-season preparations with a trip to Walsall for a friendly match. Both clubs impressed last term but eventually fell just short of achieving their primary objectives.

Walsall's impressive early-season form in League Two nearly got them over the line to get promoted but they fell to Wimbledon in the League Two playoff final. An unwelcome dip in mid-season proved to be their undoing by the time things came to a close.

They are three weeks away from resuming their pursuit of promotion and will get the ball rolling in the new season against Swindon Town on opening day. They have beaten Leamington and National League North side Hereford in their two pre-season friendlies.

Their opponents Aston Villa finished last season crestfallen, suffering an unlikely yet eventful defeat against Manchester United on the final day of the league campaign. That win cost them a top-five finish and more importantly, a spot in the Champions League.

Instead, Villa will be playing in the Europa League this term after finishing sixth in the English top flight last term.

Following Wednesday's friendly against Walsall, Villa will head to Germany and then the USA for more pre-season outings against the likes of Hansa Rostock, Eintracht Frankfurt, St Louis and Nashville. Those friendlies will be followed by more high-profile ones against Roma, Marseille and Villarreal.

Villa will then kick off their 2025-26 Premier League season against Newcastle United on opening day.

Walsall vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa and Walsall have locked horns six times across all competitions so far. Villla have won two while Walsall have been victorious thrice. Their last official meeting took place all the way back in 1972.

Aston Villa and Walsall have met in 12 friendlies in the last 15 years. The Saddlers have not won a single one of those matches, losing nine and drawing three.

This is Aston Villa's first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2025-26 season. Their opponents Walsall have already played two, winning both of those matches.

Walsall are yet to concede a goal in pre-season, winning their friendlies against Leamington and Hereford with a combined scoreline of 7-0.

Walsall vs Aston Villa Prediction

Walsall will be more match-fit but Villa's quality should be enough to cancel that out. It will be valuable minutes for players on both squads. Walsall have not won any of their last 12 friendlies with Villa and this one should be no different.

Prediction: Walsall 1-2 Aston Villa

Walsall vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

