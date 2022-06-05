"Want to show them my true face" - 21-year-old expresses desire to stay and fight for place at Arsenal 

Arsenal defender William Saliba is determined to stay at the north London outfit and fight for his place in the side.

The French youngster has been on loan at Saint-Etienne and Marseille since joining Arsenal in 2019 from The Greens for £27 million.

His development in Ligue 1 saw him win the Young Player of the Year award and he now returns to the Gunners with more game time under his belt.

And Saliba is eager to make an impact for Mikel Arteta's side come next season.

He told Telefoot in this regard:

"I belong to Arsenal, I still have two years left. I will be back with Arsenal. I have played zero matches and I still want to show them my true face and have the chance to play for these fans and this great club."

There has been some speculation that Saliba may move away from the Gunners permanently following the expiration of his loan deal with Marseille.

The formidable partnership of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes at the Emirates Stadium this season might be tough to break up for the youngster.

But Saliba looks eager to fight for a place in Arteta's starting XI and could prove to be a huge challenge for both White and Gabriel come next season.

Juventus interested in Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel is a reported target for Juve

Despite Gabriel Magalhaes' fine season for the Gunners, he may not be contending with William Saliba at centre-back next season with Juventus keeping tabs.

According to UOL (via Mirror), the Brazilian defender has been made aware of the Serie A giants' interest in him.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal from Lille in 2020 for £23.4 million and has since become a mainstay of Mikel Arteta's side.

He has made 70 appearances for the Gunners, scoring eight goals and contributing an assist.

But the lure of Champions League football may prove problematic for the north London side.

The Gunners were agonizingly pipped to a top-four finish by local rivals Tottenham Hotspur whilst Juve have confirmed Champions League football.

The Old Lady had a majorly disappointing season but managed to clinch 4th in Serie A.

The Mirror reports that Arteta is confident that Gabriel wants to stay at the club and could look at offering the Brazilian a new deal.

His current contract with the Gunners runs until June 2025 and he is valued by Transfermarkt at £27 million.

