Watch: Diego Alves’ brilliant gesture to Lionel Messi after conceding from the penalty

Leo Messi scored his 40th goal of the season when he slotted home a penalty won by Luis Suarez (when he was fouled by Eliaquim Mangala). However, what was interesting to see was the camaraderie and sportsmanship showed by Diego Alves after conceding the goal.

The Brazilian international decided to shake Lionel Messi’s hand and congratulate him after the Barcelona star celebrated with his teammates. Interestingly, Lionel Messi scored his fourth consecutive penalty after going through a rough patch in the last year or so, when he missed quite a few penalties.

Diego Alves is one of those keepers who has a very good record at saving penalties, the Valencia shot-stopper had saved three of his five penalties before Messi converted his. Previously, he had saved penalties from Diego Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi himself.

So it was refreshing to see him go and congratulate a player of the other team even though he scored past him. Given that, Diego is Brazilian and Lionel is Argentine, it shows the respect players have for the Barcelona all-time record goalscorer.

Barcelona went on to win the game, four goals to Valencia’s two. Lionel Messi scored the 100th brace of his career when he beat Diego Alves (again), on his front post to give Barcelona a second half lead after Munir el Haddadi gave Valencia parity just before half-time.

Barcelona are now two points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid albeit having played a game more. The League title will most probably be decided on what happens in the El Classico set to take place in April. The Catalan club have momentum on their side since the wonderful win against PSG in the last 16 stage of the Champions League (although they lost against Deportivo).