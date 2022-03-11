Lionel Messi is captured screaming at PSG teammate in frustration during 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid 

Footage has emerged on social media showing Lionel Messi reacting furiously to Marco Verratti after he failed to pass to him in PSG's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

The sequence of play in question happened in first-half injury time. The French side were already leading on the night and had a two-goal advantage in the tie thanks to Kylian Mbappe's goals across both legs.

A counter-attack saw PSG break with speed into the Real Madrid box, with Lionel Messi making a trademark late run from the edge of the area.

There was a brief window of opportunity for Verratti to cut the ball back into his teammate's path but he elected to chip the ball to the backpost and the chance went abegging.

This displeased Messi and his furious reaction at being overlooked said it all.

It also highlighted the difference in playing style between his current side and Barcelona.

With the Blaugrana, chances like that rarely went begging for Lionel Messi, as almost every play was structured to go through him.

However, things are much different in the French capital and the Rosario native is yet to fully sync with his teammates.

Lionel Messi bore the brunt of the blame for PSG's exit to Real Madrid

PSG let a two-goal lead slip against Real Madrid

PSG completed Lionel Messi's signing last summer to conclude a mega transfer window that saw the arrival of several other high-profile players.

This saw the Parisians marked as favorites for the UEFA Champions League but things have hardly gone to plan since then.

This has been especially true for Lionel Messi, who has struggled to replicate his Barca magic at the Parc des Princes.

So far, he has managed just two goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances, which is a far cry from the numbers normally associated with him.

WIZZ @wizznaldo



Messi helped PSG to get knocked out in RO16 for the 1st time in the last 3 years Ronaldo helped Manchester United to reach knock outs for the 1st time in the last 3 years 𓃵Messi helped PSG to get knocked out in RO16 for the 1st time in the last 3 years Ronaldo helped Manchester United to reach knock outs for the 1st time in the last 3 years 𓃵Messi helped PSG to get knocked out in RO16 for the 1st time in the last 3 years 😭 https://t.co/rXfNuxyXA8

His biggest undoing came on the continent and his no-show as PSG surrendered a two-goal advantage against Real Madrid saw him slated across the social and mainstream media.

The fact that he was upstaged by Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe made many suggest that he is now past his best.

Mauricio Pochettino's side capitulated in spectacular fashion at the Santiago Bernabeu and speculation is rife that the Argentine will be relieved of his managerial duties.

Messi's failure to score against Real Madrid saw his goal drought against Los Blancos extend to nine games.

