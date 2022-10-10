WATCH: Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scores historic 700th club career goal with brilliant finish against Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally scored his 700th club career goal with a superb finish for Manchester United against Everton on Sunday, October 9.

The 37-year-old was left on the bench once again for his team's trip to Goodison Park, but was brought on after half-an-hour when Anthony Martial limped off. With the score at 1-1, Casemiro played a lofted through ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, who showed tremendous acceleration to get away from Conor Coady.

The Portugal captain broke into the penalty area before firing past Jordan Pickford at his new post with a firm left-footed strike. The 44th-minute strike was Cristiano Ronaldo's first Premier League goal this season in seven appearances, and his first goal of the campaign from open play.

According to The Daily Mail, the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar is the first player in history to achieve the incredible feat of 700 club goals.

Ronaldo was stuck on 699 goals since his penalty in the Europa League against FC Sheriff last month. It is an extraordinary achievement from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has endured a difficult start to the campaign.

Erik ten Hag has largely decided to leave the iconic forward on the bench during his time in charge of Manchester United. It was widely reported that Ronaldo wanted to leave Old Trafford in the summer and failed to attend the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

There are also doubts whether the legendary forward can fit into Ten Hag's system, which requires high intensity and lots of pressing.

B/R Football @brfootball CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS 700TH CAREER CLUB GOAL CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS 700TH CAREER CLUB GOAL 💥 https://t.co/tqfSLp0o8r

Examing Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring stats following Manchester United forward's latest landmark

The strike against the Toffees means Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 144 times for Manchester United in 340 appearances. The vast majority of his goals came for Real Madrid, where he won four Champions League titles and netted an astonishing 450 goals in 438 games.

Ronaldo also scored 101 goals during his three seasons at Juventus, while five of his strikes came for his boyhood club in Lisbon, Sporting CF. His latest strike was his 103rd in the Premier League, which is still somewhat short of the 311 he scored in La Liga over just nine seasons.

The Portugal legend is also the Champions League's record goalscorer with 140 to his name.

He has found the back of the net 117 times for the senior Portugal team, meaning he now has a total of 817 goals across one of the greatest careers football has ever seen.

