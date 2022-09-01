“Watch out”, “the king starts” – PSG fans make bold prediction about Lionel Messi after checking line-up for game against Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are pleased to see Lionel Messi in the starting lineup ahead of their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse tonight (August 31).

The forward has enjoyed scintillating form for the Parisians in the last four games for the side, providing three goals and two assists. He will line up alongside Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, all of whom have produced goals and enjoyed top form so far this season.

After a subpar season last campaign, the Argentine playmaker seems to have adapted to life in Paris. He has connected well with his teammates and scored more often so far this season. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in five matches across all competitions.

His new-found run of exciting form has seen PSG fans take to Twitter. Some have make bold claims about the forward, with some even stating a hat-trick was coming.

After a poor 1-1 draw with Marseille in their most recent game, Messi and his teammates will be hoping for improved performances against Toulouse. The Argentine forward will be playing in an attacking trident alongside Neymar and Mbappe.

Behind them, in the middle third, Danilo, Marco Verratti, and Vitinha will look to control the tempo and proceedings.

Mukiele and Nuno Mendes will work as full-backs, while Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos will both play in central defense.

Between the sticks, Gianluigi Donarumma will look to provide a clean sheet for Christophe Galtier's men.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has heaped praise on Lionel Messi

Galtier only just started life in the dugouts at the Parc des Princes, but the manager is already excited about working with the Argentine maestro.

Speaking to the press earlier in the month (via Goal), the French manager expressed how impressed he has been with Messi's conduct so far. The manager also noted that the forward had become a role model and inspiration to the team, having won everything in club football.

While forward left Barcelona due to the financial situation at Camp Nou last summer, he has already won a league title with the Parisians.

With a year left on his contract, Messi will be hoping he can win the Champions League alongside his former Blaugrana teammate Neymar.

With an impressive start to the season, PSG are already looking prepared to clinch another league win, but will hope to add a continental trophy to the mix.

