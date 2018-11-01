×
Watch: PSG stars, Pogba, Ronaldo and others celebrate Halloween

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
437   //    01 Nov 2018, 11:59 IST

Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Every year on October 31, kids and adults get dressed up for Halloween. Celebrities, including football players, are never the ones to shy away from the festivities of the holiday.

A number of big names from the football world went all out in celebrating the holiday this Wednesday, posting pictures and videos of their celebrations on their social media accounts.

From Manchester United's Paul Pogba to the Paris Saint-Germain players, we take a look at some of the best costumes and celebrations:

Paul Pogba

Whether it is trolling himself or scaring his fans, the World Cup winner is not one to shy away from posting videos on social media. The Frenchman took to Instagram to share a creepy video, wishing fans a happy Halloween.


Paris Saint-Germain players

The French champions celebrated Halloween by pranking some of their biggest stars.

In a video, Adrien Rabiot, Thiago Silva and even PSG boss Thomas Tuchel were made to dip their hand in a Halloween pumpkin.

Silva was seen dipping his hand into the pumpkin while his eyes were covered by a teammate. He was seen screaming as soon as his fingers were inside the pumpkin.

Afterwards, a zombie was seen jumping out from under a table to scare Rabiot.

The video also showed PSG's prank from last year where Kylian Mbappe was standing in front of a green screen before the lights went out and a man dressed as a zombie jumped out at him. The 19-year-old was seen screaming as he tried to escape.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Juventus star was seen celebrating the holiday with his family.

Ronaldo, his partner and kids were seen with masks in a picture that the 33-year-old shared on Instagram. The post read, "Happy Halloween to everyone!!🎃👻"

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween to everyone!!🎃👻

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Arsenal stars

The Gunners got into the Halloween spirit by delivering some of the spookiest lines from classic horror films.

Players like Laurent Koscielny, Alex Iwobi and Granit Xhaka were seen delivering the lines in a video shared by Arsenal's official social media pages.


Manchester City

The Premier League champions celebrated their holiday by posting a video of Ukranian star Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko showed off his dance moves with the classic choreography to Michael Jackson's Thriller.


