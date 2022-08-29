WATCH: Robert Lewandowski scores stunning backheel in Barcelona's 4-0 win against Valladolid

Robert Lewandowski stole the show for Barcelona in their 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid on August 29 with a superb double.

The veteran striker was in red-hot form as he bullied defenders throughout the Blaugrana's rout of Valladolid.

Lewandowski had scored a double in last weekend's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad and he continued that goalscoring form in style.

His first of the night involved clever thinking when Raphinha zipped down the byline and sent in a perfect cross.

The former Bayern Munich forward stretched his tall frame to poke the ball past Jordi Masip.

But it was the legendary forward's second that wowed fans on the night.

Lewandowski was passed the ball by Ousmane Dembele and strode forward before backheeling a sensational finish past Masip.

The effort came from an audacious angle and summed up what was a fantastic performance from Barcelona's new talisman.

Lewandowski now has four goals in his first three appearances for Barca and has adapted to life in La Liga with no problem.

You can watch Lewandowski's phenomenal backheel below:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC BACKHEEL GOAL LEWANDOWSKI WOW BACKHEEL GOAL LEWANDOWSKI WOW 😱 https://t.co/YVFXFfoi8F

Lewandowski joined Barca from Bayern in July for €50 million, signing a four-year contract at the Nou Camp.

He arrives in Catalonia with a reputation of being one of Europe's most potent goalscorers.

The Pole is certainly living up to that billing and is the current joint top goalscorer in La Liga.

Barcelona manager Xavi full of praise for Lewandowski

Xavi pleased with his striker's performance

Lewandowski's performance was one that enthused not just Barcelona fans but also the side's manager Xavi.

The Spaniard touched on the Pole's performance following the match, saying (via Yahoo! Sport):

"Apart from the goals, I would highlight his timing. Everything that the fan does not see so much, is extraordinary. He is a natural leader; what he sees he says. It's wonderful how he has adapted to the group. He is a born worker, an example."

There were some question marks over whether Lewandowski would need time to adapt to life in La Liga.

A new setting is always a challenge for players who make the switch to a new league.

However, the 10-time Bundesliga winner is playing as if he's been at the Nou Camp for a number of years.

It bodes well for the Blaugrana as they have one of Europe's best strikers in their side to drive them towards a potential La Liga title and Champions League challenge.

