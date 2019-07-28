×
Watch: Ross Barkley scores scintillating free-kick for Chelsea against Reading 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
249   //    28 Jul 2019, 21:58 IST

Ross Barkley seems to have rediscovered his goal-scoring touch this pre-season
Ross Barkley seems to have rediscovered his goal-scoring touch this pre-season

What's the story?

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley scored an absolute screamer against Reading in a pre-season friendly at the Madejski Stadium. The former Everton man found the back of the net from about 25 yards out to restore parity after the hosts had taken a shock lead against Frank Lampard's side.

In case you didn't know...

Barkley grabbed eyeballs in the 2013-14 season for the Toffees, when he returned from a loan spell (at Leeds) to power Everton to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League. He drew plaudits for his work rate, creativity, obsession to find pockets of space behind the striker and mainly, his ability to strike them from distance.

The 25-year-old made a switch to Chelsea in January 2018, but saw his career at Stamford Bridge curtailed by injuries. He was sparingly used on the left side of a three-man midfield by Maurizio Sarri, but couldn't really cement his spot in the playing XI.

The heart of the matter

Under Lampard, who himself was one of the best midfielders, if not the best, to have played in the Premier League, Barkley is set to unlock the true potential that we witnessed about five years ago.

Perhaps under 'Super Frankie', the man he adored as a kid, the Englishman will hone his long-range shooting and gain much-needed confidence.

In fact, it already seems to be paying off in pre-season. Against Barcelona, Barkley squeezed a shot out from 20 yards with his wrong foot to give his side the lead.

Now, in Chelsea's most recent fixture against Reading, he lined up a free-kick, about 25 yards from goal. Barkley wrapped his foot around it and struck it with pace to leave Joao Manuel Neves Virginia in goal with absolutely no chance.

Barkley's goal brought Chelsea back into the game and they eventually emerged as 4-3 winners in what was a pulsating contest. Kenedy and Mason Mount (2) got on the score sheet as well.

Video

What's next?

Barkley would be aiming to impress the management further when Chelsea take on Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, on 31 July.

Tags:
Chelsea Reading Football Frank Lampard Ross Barkley Friendlies
