WATCH: USMNT star Haji Wright scores stoppage time winner to help Coventry City defeat Wolves in FA Cup Q/F

USMNT striker Haji Wright scored a dramatic late winner for Coventry City as they came from behind to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup. The Championship side booked their place in the semifinals of the competition for only the second time in their history following the win.

Mark Robins has led Coventry City to enviable heights since last year, with the manager taking the club to within minutes of a place in the Premier League in 2022-23. The Sky Blues lost on penalties to Luton Town in the final of the Championship playoffs at Wembley.

Coventry City will now return to Wembley in the FA Cup after defeating Premier League outfit Wolves at their Molineux home. The Championship side claimed a late 3-2 win to progress to the last four of the competition.

They scored first through former Everton man Ellis Simms before Rayan Ait Nouri drew the home side level. The Algerian defender then set up fellow left-back Hugo Bueno to score the side's second with two minutes of regulation time left to play.

Coventry were down but not out, and they responded seven minutes into additional time through Simms, who completed his brace. There was still time for USMNT start Haji Wright to curl in a low effort from the edge of the box and spark bedlam among away fans.

Coventry City are the first side to book their place in the semifinals of this season's edition of the FA Cup. The Championship side have qualified for the last four for only the second time in their history, and the first time since winning the cup in 1987.

Wright's winner was his 15th goal in 40 appearances for Coventry this season, having joined the club last summer. The 25-year-old has played seven times for the USMNT in his career.

Coventry City set for huge Wembley return

Less than a year from losing the Championship playoff, Coventry City will make their way back to Wembley for a place in the FA Cup final. The Sky Blues will continue their impressive season with a chance to rub shoulders with the elites of English football.

The Championship side are in the running to reach the Premier League this season, as they currently lie four points outside the playoff places. Mark Robins' side have nine games left to reach the playoffs for a second successive season.

Championship leaders Leicester City have a chance of emulating the Sky Blues in the FA Cup later this weekend. The Foxes will face Chelsea in their quarterfinal encounter with a place in the semifinals on the line.