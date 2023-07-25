Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines after he threw away a CMTV reporter's microphone into a lake during the 2016 European Championships in France.

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal went on to win the 2016 Euros, their campaign didn't get off to the best of starts. They were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Iceland in their first group-stage game. The 38-year-old infamously ranted about the latter's 'small mentality' after the game.

Portugal's second game didn't go any better as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a penalty during their 0-0 draw against Austria. The Al-Nassr ace was approached by a Correio da Manha TV reporter while walking with his teammates in Lyon.

The reporter asked Ronaldo if he was ready for Portugal's final group-stage game against Hungary. The Portugal skipper refused to answer the question and threw the microphone into a nearby lake.

The full video can be viewed below:

The reporter, Diogo Torres, spoke to BBC about the incident. He claimed the Real Madrid legend's strained relationship with CMTV led to the incident and said (via GOAL):

"I asked Ronaldo if he was prepared for the match. He didn't answer. He grabbed my mic and threw it into the lake. I'm not sure why he did it. I think it was a momentary thing. I think he would not have done it if he had thought about it."

He added:

"We are a TV channel of a major newspaper in Portugal. We produce a lot of news about him. Some of it he doesn't like. Perhaps that's why he did it. But it wasn't a personal thing. I've not had an apology from Ronaldo or the team. We traveled to France on the same plane with the players and will fly back with them."

This news comes as no surprise as Correio da Manha have released plenty of negative news pieces on Cristiano Ronaldo's personal life in the past. He has even sued them multiple times and is reportedly set to buy the company out.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently reached 200-game milestone for Portugal

Ronaldo recently celebrated an impressive personal milestone on Instagram after earning his 200th cap for the Portugal national team. He accomplished the feat on June 20 after scoring an 89th-minute winner in a 1-0 win against Iceland during a 2024 Euro qualifier.

The forward made his debut for the Portugal national team in the summer of 2003 against Kazakhstan at the age of 18. He went on to make 200 appearances for his country, scoring 123 goals in the process.

The Real Madrid legend has also won two major trophies - the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League with the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared the following message on his Instagram page:

"200 games with the same commitment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey. I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream and giving my all for the team and for our country. Por amor a Portugal!"

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the most-capped footballer in history. He also has the highest goal count in international football over the likes of Ali Daei (109) and Lionel Messi (103).