Watford 0-3 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops

Arvind Krishnan 25 Nov 2018, 00:30 IST

Liverpool dug deep to emerge victorious against Watford.

Liverpool stay hot on the heels of leaders Manchester City after securing a 3-0 win away from home against Watford, with Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Firmino getting on the scoresheet. Watford had a goal disallowed as Gerard Deulofeu was caught offside in the third minute, when Troy Deeney flicked the ball in behind Liverpool's back four.

Watford pressed high and caught Liverpool out of possession in certain vital areas of the pitch. The hosts were well organised and did not allow Liverpool to penetrate centrally, thereby forcing the visitors to go long along the wings.

The Hornets remained disciplined till the 67th minute when Mo Salah slotted Sadio Mane's assist from a tight angle. Watford were down by two goals in the 76th minute through Alexander-Arnold's free-kick that effectively sealed the tie for Jurgen Klopp's men. Liverpool tripled their lead in the 89th minute through Roberto Firmino, who headed the ball past a hapless Ben Foster.

On that note, let us take a look at the hits and flops from the game against at Vicarage Road.

#5 Hit: Roberto Firmino

Firmino finally ended his drought with a goal against Watford.

Much has been said about Roberto Firmino's form in recent days as the Brazilian endured a barren spell in front of goal. A part of it could be attributed to the fact that Firmino is operating from a deeper position this season.

Firmino put in a shift against Watford and constantly pressed the likes of Pereyra, Doucoure and Deulofeu when the visitors had their share of possession. The Brazilian made a shaky start to the game and was nearly punished in the first half when he was dispossessed near the penalty box, only for Deulofeu to spurn the chance with a poor first touch.

As the game progressed, he regained his mojo and made some smart runs to draw out defenders out of position and afford the likes of Salah and Mane space to exploit. It was Firmino's neatly threaded through pass that started off the move for Liverpool's first goal as he found Sadio Mane who assisted the Egyptian in the 67th minute.

His efforts were rewarded as he headed home past Ben Foster a minute before stoppage time. This performance might just be the launch pad for Firmino as he looks to regain his mercurial form of last season.

