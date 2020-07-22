Watford 0-4 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points as Cityzens romp to big win | EPL 2019-20

Manchester City piled on the misery on relegation-threatened Watford as they put four past the Hornets without reply. The defeat leaves the home side just three points from safety with a single game to go.

Besides, the heavy loss also impacts Watford's goal difference massively as it slumps to -37, the same as fellow strugglers Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, visitors Manchester City continue to rack up points despite not chasing any team accolades. This game was no different in that regard. All the players are doing their best to prove that they deserve to play a significant part in Manchester City's upcoming Champions League endeavours.

Overall, it was the perfect response from Manchester City after falling to a painful defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinal as Watford happened to be on the receiving end of a fine performance from the Cityzens.

On that note, here are the talking points from the match.

Five talking points from Manchester City's 4-0 Premier League win at Watford:

#5: Watford in troubled waters

Watford's defence crumbled soon after the first Manchester City goal went in.

Advertisement

Although Watford remain three points above the drop zone, the mood around Vicarage Road is rather gloomy heading into the final day of the Premier League season.

Aston Villa will visit West Ham and Bournemouth travel to Everton on the final day, while Watford have the toughest task among the three - an encounter against high-flying Arsenal at the Emirates Arena.

Moreover, the lack of an actual manager puts Watford in an extremely uncomfortable position, and they might just have to rely on results elsewhere to secure their Premier League status for next season.

If Watford's penultimate game against Manchester City is anything to go by, they will likely struggle against Arsenal. While the players showed plenty of commitment and worked very hard throughout the 90 minutes, the attacking quality needed to win games was nowhere to be seen.

#4: Raheem Sterling is a legitimate superstar

People are always entitled to their opinions, especially when it comes to sport, but some statistics are beyond debate. One of them are the statistics that attempt to quantify the level of football Raheem Sterling has been playing of late. For a footballer who did not have a single goal or assist in all competitions in 2020 till the restart, his numbers are ridiculous.

Sterling has 29 goals in all competitions this season - a personal best. He has 19 in the Premier League and is in fourth spot in the top scorers' chart. His brace today defines the kind of goal-scorer he is when in form. His first portrayed the deadly shooter that he is and his second was an epitome of the opportunist in him.

He has all it takes to up his numbers from 30 goals a season to even 40. Regardless, Sterling is already a world-class player and deserves all the plaudits that come his way and more.