Watford 2-2 Arsenal: 3 Players who were poor for the Gunners and 2 who weren't | Premier League 2019/20

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 840 // 16 Sep 2019, 00:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Watford

Arsenal and Watford engaged in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts started the better of the two sides but went behind in the 21st minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned sharply to fire past Ben Foster.

A few minutes later, the Gabonese double the Gunners’ advantage as they capped off a dominant first half display with a two-goal cushion. However, Arsenal fell off the peak spectacularly in the second period as Watford began turning the screw.

The Hornets launched several waves of attacks and were rewarded eight minutes after the restart when Sokratis’ calamitous error allowed Tom Cleverley to reduce the deficit.

And, nine minutes from time, the home side restored parity after Roberto Pereyra was bundled over in the box by David Luiz. The former stepped and confidently slotted his spot-kick to Bernd Leno’s right.

Though the Gunners were in complete control of the opening 45 minutes, a draw seemed a fair reflection of the game at the end, considering the battering the visitors received at the Hornets’ hands in the second half.

Here is a look at three players who were poor for Arsenal and two footballers who left Vicarage Road with their heads held up high.

#5 Matteo Guendouzi – Poor

Guendouzi wasn't at his best against Watford

The Frenchman put in a splendid performance against Tottenham in the North London Derby and subsequently, earned his first national call-up. However, he turned in an uninspiring display at Watford after the international break.

Advertisement

While Matteo Guendouzi wasn’t directly guilty of any errors, he failed to establish control in the middle third, especially in the second period. On a few occasions, he seemed a touch slow in his decision-making and that allowed the Watford players to get the ball off him.

Additionally, his touches went slightly awry at times, meaning that the Arsenal defence was put under constant strife. Moreover, his inability to help out Ainsley Maitland-Niles contributed to Gerard Deulofeu enjoying a field day on the left flank.

The Frenchman also needlessly got involved in a scuffle just before half-time and in the process, picked up a silly booking.

Through the course of the past couple of seasons, Guendouzi’s attribute of pinging the ball forward as quickly as possible and picking out the right pass has been raved about.

Unfortunately, on Sunday though, those qualities failed to come to the fore as the Frenchman endured a disappointing afternoon at Vicarage Road.

1 / 5 NEXT