Watford 3-0 Liverpool: 5 reasons why the Reds lost the game | Premier League 2019-20 

One of the biggest upsets in recent Premier League history was recorded at Vicarage Road, with Watford defeating Liverpool 3-0. Yes, you read that right, the same Liverpool we all know, were defeated in the Premier League.

The Hornets were totally decimated by Manchester United last week and, given their relegation struggles, this was expected to be a walk in the park for the champions-elect. As is often proved, though, football is unpredictable and anything can happen.

In what was a totally insipid start to the game, neither side really made a telling impact in the first half, with Troy Deeney missing the only chance of note just on the stroke of half-time. Seemingly buoyed by this, the hosts upped the tempo and got on the front foot at the restart.

They got the lead their improved performance deserved when Ismaila Sarr poked home a square ball from his compatriot, Abdoulaye Doucoure. The goal marked just the fourth time Liverpool have been behind this season.

Watford were soon in dreamland when they saw their side double their advantage through the same man. Given Liverpool's imperious form over the last two years, there would have still been some reservations among the Watford faithful.

Any hope of a remarkable comeback was put to rest when Troy Deeney put the icing on the cake in the 72nd minute, to condemn Liverpool to their first league defeat in 45 matches, spanning an incredible 422.

In what was a double whammy, the Reds failed to surpass Manchester City's record of consecutive wins, while also falling five short of Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run. While their wait for a first league title will still be ended within the next month, this defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Liverpool fans around the world.

The loss to Watford was unexpected to say the least and here, we are highlighting five reasons why the Reds fell to their first league defeat since January 2019.

#5 The team looked disjointed from start to finish

Liverpool have earned well-deserved praise for their high-intensity game over the years and, while not possessing the most stellar of individual names within their ranks, the Merseysiders made up for that with commitment and teamwork.

Very rarely has the team switched off in the last year. Even if they might not always play at a 100%, you can always count on them to give their all until the last minute, and this attitude has played no small role in their recent successes.

However, against Watford, their game looked very passive, almost to the point of disinterest, and this much was evident from the start of the game, giving the hosts the impetus to go for the kill.

Liverpool struggled to string three passes together and there was a visible lack of the hunger and fight that has been their defining point, with even Jurgen Klopp devoid of his usual charisma and energy on the touchline.

His defence was in shambles, the midfield non-existent and upfront, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane were on the peripheries, with their only shot on target coming through Andrew Robertson in the second half.

Perhaps the high intensity of the last few months has gotten to them.There have been signs of vulnerability in recent weeks but, on each occasion, one or two players always stepped to the plate to bail the side out.

However, on this occasion, none of the players looked anywhere near the levels that they have performed at. While just one loss does not erase anything from what they have achieved, they have to rediscover their vibe ahead of a crunch Champions League fixture with Atletico Madrid.

