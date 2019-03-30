Watford v Manchester United: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more
Premier League action returns after two weeks of international break with Manchester United taking on Watford at the Theatre of Dreams.
Manchester United's recently appointed permanent manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, will need to reinvigorate and instill in them the confidence and flair they had in the early matches under the Norwegian. The Red Devils have lost their last two matches since their historical victory over PSG in the Champions League round of 16 match.
Javi Garcia and his men will be looking to go further up the table with a victory over the Red Devils. The Hornets though, have not enjoyed any success against the Big 6, with the side having secured victory just once against Tottenham Hotspur way back in September, going on to lose the other 8 matches.
The first meeting between the sides at the Vicarage Road saw Manchester United breaking the unbeaten run of the Hornets by defeating them 2-1 courtesy of first half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling.
Kickoff Information
Date: 30th March 2019
Time: 16:00 (local time), 20:30 (IST)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Form Guide
The last 5 competitive fixtures
Manchester United: L-L-W-W-W
Watford: W-L-W-L-W
Head to Head
Manchester United: 21 wins
Watford: 5 wins
Draw: 5
Key Players
Paul Pogba
The Frenchman will be filled with confidence after impressive performances in the Euro 2020 Champions Qualifiers, and will be looking to break the 2-match winless streak for the Red Devils.
Troy Deeney
The striker has been vital for the Hornets since the turn of the year, with 9 goals in all competitions under his belt. Deeney is also the top scorer in the league for Javi Garcia, with an impressive feat of 8 goals and 5 assists.