Watford v Manchester United: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Can Manchester United get back to their winning ways or will the Hornets take revenge on their defeat earlier this season?

Premier League action returns after two weeks of international break with Manchester United taking on Watford at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United's recently appointed permanent manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, will need to reinvigorate and instill in them the confidence and flair they had in the early matches under the Norwegian. The Red Devils have lost their last two matches since their historical victory over PSG in the Champions League round of 16 match.

Javi Garcia and his men will be looking to go further up the table with a victory over the Red Devils. The Hornets though, have not enjoyed any success against the Big 6, with the side having secured victory just once against Tottenham Hotspur way back in September, going on to lose the other 8 matches.

The first meeting between the sides at the Vicarage Road saw Manchester United breaking the unbeaten run of the Hornets by defeating them 2-1 courtesy of first half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling.

Kickoff Information

Date: 30th March 2019

Time: 16:00 (local time), 20:30 (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Manchester United: L-L-W-W-W

Watford: W-L-W-L-W

Head to Head

Manchester United: 21 wins

Watford: 5 wins

Draw: 5

Key Players

Paul Pogba

It was the Frenchman who displayed the biggest change in performance since the arrival of Solskjaer

The Frenchman will be filled with confidence after impressive performances in the Euro 2020 Champions Qualifiers, and will be looking to break the 2-match winless streak for the Red Devils.

Troy Deeney

The Watford captain will need to make a big performance against the Red Devils.

The striker has been vital for the Hornets since the turn of the year, with 9 goals in all competitions under his belt. Deeney is also the top scorer in the league for Javi Garcia, with an impressive feat of 8 goals and 5 assists.

