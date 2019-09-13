Watford vs Arsenal: Preview, Team news, and more | Premier League 2019-20

Watford are set to take on Arsenal this weekend.

Arsenal will make the journey to Vicarage Road this coming Sunday for a thrilling clash against underdogs Watford.

The Gunners are sitting pretty in fifth place, thanks to two straight wins against Newcastle United and Burnley in their first games of the season. More recently, things have taken a slight turn for the worse as a loss to Liverpool and a draw against Tottenham Hotspur slowed Arsenal down.

Watford, on the other hand, have not had a good season at all. In the last four games, they have lost three, taking a single point so far. However, they sit as major relegation candidates in 20th position and must play at their very best against Arsenal if they are to climb up the ladder.

Arsenal's form has dropped ever since their loss to Liverpool. While they deserve kudos for fighting a hard battle to comeback and take a draw against Tottenham, it is questionable that the Gunners found themselves two goals down in the first place.

The Hornets have gotten a little more confidence, thanks to their three-goal win against Coventry in the League Cup. In their next EPL game against Newcastle, they played well and opened the scoring within two minutes. However, they ended up conceding and settling for a draw.

Will Watford see off Arsenal's challenge and climb positions on the league table? Or will Arsenal get back to their winning ways and enter the top four?

Team news

Javi Gracia has been relieved of his duties at Vicarage Road.

Watford's new manager Quique Sanchez Flores isn't an unfamiliar face at Vicarage Road. The club made the decision to fire Javi Gracia presumably due to the very poor opening results this season. The Hornets are yet to get a win, and all eyes are now on Flores who has been handed the reins of a struggling club.

In terms of playing staff, Watford will have to do without the services of Troy Deeney who is still out injured. Etienne Capoue is also likely to be sidelined for this game as well, although he is almost fully recovered.

The Gunners already have an injury-infused start to the season. Important defenders like Hector Bellerin, Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Kieran Tierney are injured will not be available for this fixture. Midfielders Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torriera will likely be sidelined for the game if their fitness levels are not up to par.

Key players

Dani Ceballos has been critical for Arsenal.

Dani Ceballos joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid and has already become an integral part of the Gunners squad. Although the 23-year-old has started only two EPL games, he has recorded two assists. He will certainly be vital in this coming game against Watford. Arsenal is the better team on paper, and the Spanish midfielder will have the opportunity to shine.

Watford's Craig Dawson has been the go-to defender.

Craig Dawson played consistently for West Bromwich Albion since 2014 till his exit. Watford brought the 29-year-old on board to help seal the defensive leaks, and he has tried to do so often. The towering defender has won over four aerial duels per match, along with four clearances per game. While defending is not a one-man job, Hornets fans will hope that Dawson might just be enough to stall Arsenal's advance tomorrow.

Match Details

Match: Watford vs. Arsenal

Date: September 14, 2019

Time: 11:30am ET, 9:00pm IST

Venue: Vicarage Road