Watford vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford host Barnsley at Vicarage Road on Tuesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Watford come into this game following a 2-0 win over Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

Second-half goals from midfielder Tom Cleverley and young Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro ensured victory for Xisco Munoz's Watford.

Barnsley, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Swansea City on Saturday at Oakwell. Goals from Welsh defender Ben Cabango and attacker Jamal Lowe sealed the win for Steve Cooper's Swansea City.

Watford vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In 15 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Watford have won six games, lost six and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the EFL Championship, with Barnsley beating Watford 1-0.

A first-half goal from midfielder Alex Mowatt secured the win for Barnsley.

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-D

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-W-L

Watford vs Barnsley Team News

Watford

Watford will be without Croatian striker Stipe Perica, Belgian centre-back Christian Kabasele, and former Manchester City midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Nigeria international Isaac Success and young midfielder Domingos Quina are also nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Injured: Stipe Perica, Christian Kabasele, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success, Domingos Quina

Doubtful: Ben Foster

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael is without left-back Ben Williams, right-back Jordan Williams, German midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre and defender Liam Kitching.

Injured: Ben Williams, Jordan Williams, Mike-Steven Bahre, Liam Kitching

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Watford vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Eking, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina, Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ken Sema, Joao Pedro, Troy Deeney

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Tony Sibbick, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Herbie Kane, Callum Styles, Victor Adeboyejo, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Watford vs Barnsley Prediction

Watford appointed Xisco Munoz as manager last month, replacing Vladimir Ivic in the process. The Spaniard has so far done a good job at the club, with the Hornets sitting fifth in the league table. The arrival of Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel from Bodo/Glimt this month could strengthen the squad.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have been in fine form this season under Valerien Ismael. They let go of midfielder Matty James to Championship rivals Coventry City. However, they have the likes of Herbie Kane to replace the Englishman.

Both sides have done well this season, but Barnsley have lost their last two league games. We expect Watford to edge past them in this fixture.

Prediction: Watford 1-0 Barnsley

