Watford vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2023

Watford play host to Bristol City at Vicarage Road in round 42 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

With both sides separated by just three points and one place in the league table, we anticipate a thrilling and end-to-end battle.

Watford failed to see out their lead for the second consecutive game as they played out a 2-2 draw with Coventry City after bottling a two-goal first-half lead.

Chris Wilder’s men have now gone four consecutive games without a win, claiming two draws and losing twice since March’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

With 56 points from 41 games, Watford are currently 12th in the EFL Championship table, three points and one place above Saturday’s visitors.

Like the hosts, Bristol City threw away a two-goal lead on Monday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate.

Prior to that, the Robins snapped their three-game winless run on April 7 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

While Bristol City will be looking to return to winning ways, they must see off a Watford side who are unbeaten in their last four encounters since August 2017.

Watford vs Bristol City Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 37 wins from the last 98 meetings between the sides, Bristol City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 30 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 31 occasions.

The Hornets are unbeaten in their last four games against Bristol City, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss in August 2017.

The Robins are winless in four of their last five outings, losing twice and claiming two draws since mid-March.

Watford are currently on a four-game winless run, picking up just two points from the last 12 available.

Watford vs Bristol City Prediction

Watford and Bristol City have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will set out in search of a morale-boosting result. Given the recent results between the sides, Wilder’s men are slight favorites heading into the weekend and we are backing them to come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Bristol City

Watford vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Watford have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four outings)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Poll : 0 votes