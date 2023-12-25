Watford vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Watford and Bristol City are in action on Boxing Day when they go head-to-head at Vicarage Road in round 23 of the EFL Championship.

The Hornets head into the game unbeaten in their last five matches against Liam Manning’s men and will be looking to extend this dominant win.

Watford gave their fans an early Christmas present as they scored twice in the final seven minutes of the game to claim a 2-1 comeback win over Blackburn Rovers.

Valérien Ismael’s side have now gone unbeaten in five of their last six matches — claiming four wins and one draw — with a 2-1 loss against Ipswich Town on December 12 being the exception.

With 34 points from 23 matches, Watford are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, level on points with eighth-placed Norwich City.

Like their hosts, Bristol City turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from behind to claim a 3-2 win over Hull City.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Sunderland on December 16 which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

With 32 points from 23 matches, the Robins are currently 12th in the league table, level on points with 13th-placed Preston North End.

Watford vs Bristol City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 37 wins from the last 99 meetings between the sides, Bristol City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up six fewer wins since their first encounter in April 1923, while the spoils have been shared on 31 occasions.

Ismael’s men are unbeaten in their last five games against Bristol City, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss in August 2017.

The Robins have failed to win their last six away matches, picking up just two points from a possible 18 since October’s 2-1 victory at Rotherham United.

Watford have lost just one of their last six home games while claiming three wins and two draws since the start of October.

Watford vs Bristol City Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Watford and Bristol City at Vicarage Road have seen a combined 38 goals scored and we anticipate another thrilling contest on Tuesday.

While we expect Manning’s men to put up a fight, the Hornets’ home advantage gives them a slight edge and we fancy them claiming all three points.

Prediction: Watford 3-1 Bristol City

Watford vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 clashes between the sides)