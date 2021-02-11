Watford vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford will look to reignite hopes of direct promotion to the Premier League when they host mid-table side Bristol City at Vicarage Road in a Championship clash.

Without a win in three league games, the Hornets saw their march towards the top halted briefly. Goalless draws at Millwall and Coventry on either side of a home loss to Queens Park Rangers saw them drop down to fourth in the standings.

Overall, though, it's been a good season for Francisco Munoz's side, who were relegated from the top-tier last season and are aiming for a swift return.

They are seven points off second-placed Norwich City, but their struggles lately have allowed Reading to close the gap on them.

Watford will look to return to form by capitalizing on Bristol City's own wretched run of late. They have lost three consecutive league games before losing to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

In fact, in their last 15 league games, the Robins have lost 10 times. That run has seen them drop from fifth in the standings to 10th.

Manager Dean Holden has somehow managed to stay on in the job despite the poor series of results but may not have much time left to revive his team's fortunes.

Watford vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

In 96 games between the sides, Bristol City have claimed the spoils 37 times while Watford have beaten them on 27 occasions.

Bristolian through and through. 💜 pic.twitter.com/PoRaeC88P1 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) February 10, 2021

Back in November, when they met for the first time this season, Bristol and Watford played out a goalless stalemate in the southwest.

Watford Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Watford vs Bristol City Team News

Watford

The home side will continue to be without Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru, who are both long-term absentees. Watford do not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash.

Injured: Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

An injury update ahead of Saturday's clash with @BristolCity 👇 — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) February 11, 2021

Bristol City

Andreas Weimann has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after sustaining a ligament rupture back in October. Meanwhile, Steven Sessegnon has not yet recovered from his hamstring injury.

Alfie Mawson was suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the 1-0 FA Cup loss to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Injured: Andreas Weimann and Steven Sessegnon

Suspended: Alfie Mawson

Unavailable: None

Watford vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Watford (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bachmann; Jeremy Ngakia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina; Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverly; Ismaila Sarr, Troy Deeney, Ken Sema; Andre Gray.

Bristol City (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley; Jack Hunt, Tomas Kalas, Nathan Baker, Adrian Mariappa; Han-Noah Massengo, Joe Williams, Henri Lansbury; Nahki Wells, Famara Diedhiou, Antoine Semenyo.

Watford vs Bristol City Prediction

Bristol City will once again look to Famara Diedhiou for goals on Saturday. However, Watford have been a cohesive unit as a whole and should claim all three points in this encounter.

Prediction: Watford 3-1 Bristol City