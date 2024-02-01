Watford vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Watford will welcome Cardiff City to Vicarage Road for an EFL Championship round 30 clash on Saturday.

The Hornets shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 3-1 defeat away to Plymouth a fortnight ago. They went ahead through Perry Ng's 10th-minute strike while Ryan Hardie drew the game just past the half-hour mark. Hardie put the Pilgrims ahead in the 52nd minute while Morgan Whittaker made sure of the result in the 81st minute.

The defeat left the Welsh outfit in 14th place, having garnered 37 points from 28 games. Watford are ninth with 41 points to show for their efforts in 29 games.

Watford vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 63rd meeting between the two sides. Cardiff City have a slightly better record with 24 wins to their name while Watford were victorious on 23 occasions.

Their most recent clash saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw in October 2023.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seven of Cardiff City's last eight games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Watford's goalless stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday ended their run of 13 games in all competitions to produce goals at both ends.

The away side on the day have won seven of the last nine head-to-head games.

Watford vs Cardiff City Prediction

Watford are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions, drawing five games in this sequence. However, Valerien Ismael's side are just three points behind the playoff spots and a win here could take them into the top six.

Cardiff City are coming into the game on a three-game losing streak, conceding at least three goals on each occasion. The Bluebirds have had a fortnight's rest heading into this game which would have given Erol Bulut enough time to ponder on where his tactics have gone wrong.

We are backing Watford to claim all three points with a multi-goal victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Watford 3-1 Cardiff City

Watford vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Watford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Watford to score over 1.5 goals