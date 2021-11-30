Watford vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st December 2021

Premier League leaders Chelsea travel to face Watford in Premier League action on Wednesday.

The Blues were left frustrated at home by a Manchester United team employing a low block on Sunday.

They will hope to get back to winning ways away to Watford on Thursday with their advantage at the top cut to one point.

Chelsea have been a revelation under Thomas Tuchel, having spectacularly claimed the Champions League last season and getting off to a dream start in the league this year.

They came into the game against United after swatting away Juventus in midweek and were expected to run riot against an unsettled United.

The visitors, managed by an interim manager, came into the game with no strikers and three defensive midfielders in a narrow shape that promised sturdiness.

It worked out for Michael Carrick's men at the end, who took the lead at Stamford Bridge completely against the run of play after a defensive error.

Chelsea's midfield maestro Jorginho made amends for the error that led to the goal by converting a penalty. Still, it wasn't a vintage Chelsea performance and the ultra-perfectionist Tuchel will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Watford blew away United 4-1 last weekend in a huge upset win that ultimately led to the axe falling on the embattled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. But normal service resumed this weekend with them going down 4-2 to Leicester. They are reeling in 16th place and backed by many to go down this season.

Watford vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have won their last four away games in the Premier League without letting a goal in.

The Blues have won seven of their last eight games against their hosts in all competitions.

Watford are yet to keep a clean sheet in this Premier League season

Watford last beat Chelsea on a famous night at Vicarage road in a game they won 4-1 in 2018.

Watford vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea look much the stronger of the two sides at the moment. Despite the blip against United, they have a well-settled team with clear tactics and in-form players all over the pitch. Claudio Ranieri's Watford have blown hot and cold this season with some fine performances punctuated by surrenders.

They have often looked leaky at the back as well and Chelsea's marauding fullbacks will be excited at the prospect of this game. Recce James has been in fine form for the Blues down the right and is their top scorer. Jorginho has been pulling the strings, while the addition of Romelu Lukaku has bolstered a strong team propped up by academy grads.

Chelsea should get back to winning ways here.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Chelsea

Watford vs Chelsea Betting tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Watford to not keep a clean sheet. (They are yet to keep one and have the third-worst defence in the league).

Tip 3 - At least three goals to be scored in the game. (At least three have been scored in the last eight meetings between the sides).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Peter P