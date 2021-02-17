Watford vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford are set to play host to Derby County at Vicarage Road on Friday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.
Watford come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Alex Neil's Preston North End yesterday at Deepdale. A second-half penalty from young Brazilian forward Joao Pedro secured the win for Xisco Munoz's Watford.
Derby County, on the other hand, beat Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 yesterday at Adams Park. An own goal from forward Uche Ikpeazu and a goal from defender Andre Wisdom sealed the deal for Wayne Rooney's Derby County. Ikpeazu scored the consolation goal for Wycombe Wanderers.
Watford vs Derby County Head-to-Head
In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Derby County hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost five and drawn one.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Watford beating Derby County 1-0. A second-half goal from talented young attacker Joao Pedro ensured victory for the Hornets.
Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-L-D
Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-W-W
Watford vs Derby County Team News
Watford
Watford manager Xisco Munoz will be unable to call upon the services of Nigeria international Isaac Success and midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru, while there are doubts over the availability of veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster and centre-back Christian Kabasele.
Injured: Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru
Doubtful: Christian Kabasele, Ben Foster
Suspended: None
Derby County
Meanwhile, Derby County will be without Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik and veteran centre-back Curtis Davies, while there are doubts over the availability of Welsh attacker Tom Lawrence.
Injured: Krystian Bielik, Curtis Davies
Doubtful: Tom Lawrence
Suspended: None
Watford vs Derby County Predicted XI
Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina, Dan Gosling, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro, Ken Sema
Derby County Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Martyn Waghorn, Jason Knight, Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards, Lee Gregory
Watford vs Derby County Prediction
Watford are currently 3rd in the league table, four points behind league leaders Norwich City who have a game in hand. The Hornets have registered two wins in their last five league games, and manager Xisco Munoz has come under pressure after some subdued performances.
Derby County, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. The Rams have impressed under the management of Wayne Rooney, with the likes of Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak doing well.
Derby County are in good form, but the Hornets might just edge past them to emerge victorious.
Prediction: Watford 2-1 Derby County
