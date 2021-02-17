Watford vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford are set to play host to Derby County at Vicarage Road on Friday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Watford come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Alex Neil's Preston North End yesterday at Deepdale. A second-half penalty from young Brazilian forward Joao Pedro secured the win for Xisco Munoz's Watford.

Derby County, on the other hand, beat Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 yesterday at Adams Park. An own goal from forward Uche Ikpeazu and a goal from defender Andre Wisdom sealed the deal for Wayne Rooney's Derby County. Ikpeazu scored the consolation goal for Wycombe Wanderers.

Watford vs Derby County Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Derby County hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost five and drawn one.

Things you 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 love to see! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3beVDIIjWU — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 16, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Watford beating Derby County 1-0. A second-half goal from talented young attacker Joao Pedro ensured victory for the Hornets.

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-L-D

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-W-W

Watford vs Derby County Team News

Watford

Watford manager Xisco Munoz will be unable to call upon the services of Nigeria international Isaac Success and midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru, while there are doubts over the availability of veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster and centre-back Christian Kabasele.

Injured: Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru

Doubtful: Christian Kabasele, Ben Foster

Suspended: None

Derby County

Meanwhile, Derby County will be without Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik and veteran centre-back Curtis Davies, while there are doubts over the availability of Welsh attacker Tom Lawrence.

Injured: Krystian Bielik, Curtis Davies

Doubtful: Tom Lawrence

Suspended: None

Watford vs Derby County Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina, Dan Gosling, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro, Ken Sema

Derby County Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Martyn Waghorn, Jason Knight, Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards, Lee Gregory

Watford vs Derby County Prediction

Watford are currently 3rd in the league table, four points behind league leaders Norwich City who have a game in hand. The Hornets have registered two wins in their last five league games, and manager Xisco Munoz has come under pressure after some subdued performances.

Derby County, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. The Rams have impressed under the management of Wayne Rooney, with the likes of Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak doing well.

Final one from me tonight: Derby are five points off 10th. A feat which felt unimaginable after they went bottom of the Championship in November, had six points, never looked like scoring and ultimately cost Cocu his job. Bravo to Rooney, Rosenior, Given and Walker. 👏🏽 — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) February 16, 2021

Derby County are in good form, but the Hornets might just edge past them to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Derby County

