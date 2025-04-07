Watford vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Apr 07, 2025 18:33 GMT
Hull City AFC v Watford FC - Sky Bet Championship - Source: Getty
Watford play host to Hull City in round 41 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday

The action continues in round 41 of the EFL Championship as Watford play host to Hull City on Tuesday. The Tigers have failed to win their last five visits to Vicarage Road in the Championship since April 2011 and will be looking to end this poor run.

Watford’s dreams of securing a playoff spot suffered another blow last Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

The Hornets have failed to win five of their last six matches, losing three and claiming two draws since picking up back-to-back victories over Luton Town and Middlesbrough in February.

With 53 points from their 40 Championship matches, Watford are currently 10th in the league table, seven points adrift of sixth-placed Bristol City in the final playoff spot.

On the other hand, Hull City returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at the Hillsborough Stadium.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Luton Town on March 29, a result which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Hull City have picked up 44 points from their 40 Championship matches so far to sit 19th in the league standings, just three points above the relegation zone.

Watford vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • With 18 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Hull City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.
  • Watford have picked up five fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.
  • Hull City are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches — picking up two wins and two draws — with a 1-0 defeat against Cardiff City on February 25 being the exception.
  • Watford have won just two of their most recent nine home games while losing six and claiming one draw since late December.
Watford vs Hull City Prediction

Watford know they have just six games left to flip the script and arrest their slump in form as they make a late charge for the playoffs.

Hull City, meanwhile, need to close the season on a strong note as they look to beat the drop and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils at Vicarage Road.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Hull City

Watford vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)

Joshua Ojele

Joshua Ojele

Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.

Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.

Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted.

