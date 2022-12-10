Watford vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11th 2022

Watford and Hull City go head-to-head at Vicarage Road in round 22 of the EFL Championship on Sunday.

The Tigers head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four away games in the league and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Watford will take to the pitch for the first time since November 12, when they were held to a goalless draw by Bristol City.

Prior to that, the Hornets saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on November 5, when they suffered a 1-0 loss against Coventry City, before claiming a 2-0 victory over Reading three days later.

With 33 points from 21 games, Watford are currently fourth in the Championship table, level on points with fifth-placed Norwich City.

Meanwhile, Hull City were involved in two friendly fixtures during the World Cup break. They played out a 1-1 draw with Basaksehir FK on November 30, four days before holding out for another 1-1 draw versus Trabzonspor.

They have now turned their attention to the Championship, where they are on a run of one win from their last five matches, losing three and claiming one draw since October.

With 24 points from 21 games, Hull City are currently 20th in the league table, one point above the relegation zone.

Watford vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Hull City boast the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 different occasions.

Hull City are unbeaten in five of their last six league visits to Vicarage Road, claiming three wins and two draws since August 2010.

Hull City are unbeaten in four straight away matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since October.

Watford are unbeaten in all but one of their last six matches in the Championship, picking up four wins and one draw since a 3-0 loss against Millwall on October 22.

Watford vs Hull City Prediction

Watford and Hull City have had contrasting campaigns in the EFL Championship, with the Hornets sitting in the upper echelons of the league standings. Watford have won three of their last four home matches and we predict they will see off the Tigers on Sunday.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Hull City

Watford vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Hull City’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

