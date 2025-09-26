Watford vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Watford take on Hull City on matchday seven of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the second half of the points table.

Ad

Paulo Pezzolano's Watford are coming off a 1-0 loss at Millwall last weekend. Despite dominating possession (62%), having more shots on target (4-2) and passes (566-353) and registering a better passing accuracy (84%-74%), the Hornets succumbed to Camiel Neghli's 10th-minute strike.

Following a second straight defeat, Pezzolano's side find themselves perilously close to the drop zone, in 21st place, with five points from six games, winning one.

Meanwhile, Sergej Jakirovic's Hull are fresh off a 3-1 home win over Southampton a week ago. The Tigers led through strikes from Kyle Joseph, John Lundstram and Oli McBurnie before Adam Armstrong bagged a consolation for the Saints in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

Riding a two-game unbeaten run, winning one, Jakirovic's side are up to 14th in the points table, with eight points from six games, winning two.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Watford-Hull Championship contest at Vicarage Road:

Watford vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 50 meetings across competitions, Hull lead Watford 18-14 but lost their most recent matchup, 1-0 away in the Championship in April.

The Hornets are unbeaten in four games against Watford - all in the Championship - winning two.

Watford have won once in their last five competitive home games since last season, losing two.

The Tigers are winless in seven road outings across competitions since the previous campaign, losing four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Watford: L-L-D-D-W; Hull: W-D-L-L-W

Ad

Watford vs Hull City prediction

Both sides have struggled this campaign, especially Watford, who find themselves closer to the relegation zone than their upcoming visitors.

In terms of head-to-head, the Tigers hold a head-to-head advantage, but the Hornets have dominated the rivalry recently, winning four of nine meetings and losing two.

While Hull hadn't lost in five away visits to Watford since a 1-0 reverse in April, the Tigers are in marginally better form and could eke out their first road win of the season.

Ad

Prediction: Watford 0-1 Hull City

Watford vs Hull City betting tips

Tip-1: Hull to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score: No (Seven of their last nine meetings have seen only one side score.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals (Four of their last six matchups have had just one goal or less.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More