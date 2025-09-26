Watford vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Watford take on Hull City on matchday seven of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the second half of the points table.
Paulo Pezzolano's Watford are coming off a 1-0 loss at Millwall last weekend. Despite dominating possession (62%), having more shots on target (4-2) and passes (566-353) and registering a better passing accuracy (84%-74%), the Hornets succumbed to Camiel Neghli's 10th-minute strike.
Following a second straight defeat, Pezzolano's side find themselves perilously close to the drop zone, in 21st place, with five points from six games, winning one.
Meanwhile, Sergej Jakirovic's Hull are fresh off a 3-1 home win over Southampton a week ago. The Tigers led through strikes from Kyle Joseph, John Lundstram and Oli McBurnie before Adam Armstrong bagged a consolation for the Saints in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Riding a two-game unbeaten run, winning one, Jakirovic's side are up to 14th in the points table, with eight points from six games, winning two.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Watford-Hull Championship contest at Vicarage Road:
Watford vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 50 meetings across competitions, Hull lead Watford 18-14 but lost their most recent matchup, 1-0 away in the Championship in April.
- The Hornets are unbeaten in four games against Watford - all in the Championship - winning two.
- Watford have won once in their last five competitive home games since last season, losing two.
- The Tigers are winless in seven road outings across competitions since the previous campaign, losing four.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Watford: L-L-D-D-W; Hull: W-D-L-L-W
Watford vs Hull City prediction
Both sides have struggled this campaign, especially Watford, who find themselves closer to the relegation zone than their upcoming visitors.
In terms of head-to-head, the Tigers hold a head-to-head advantage, but the Hornets have dominated the rivalry recently, winning four of nine meetings and losing two.
While Hull hadn't lost in five away visits to Watford since a 1-0 reverse in April, the Tigers are in marginally better form and could eke out their first road win of the season.
Prediction: Watford 0-1 Hull City
Watford vs Hull City betting tips
Tip-1: Hull to win
Tip-2: Both teams to score: No (Seven of their last nine meetings have seen only one side score.)
Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals (Four of their last six matchups have had just one goal or less.)