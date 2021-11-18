Watford vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November

Manchester United have a good opportunity to return to winning ways as they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have been in the trenches in recent weeks. They were regularly awful and rarely effective in what was a testing set of fixtures and are fortunate to still be sixth in the Premier League table. The latest in a set of dispiriting losses came against rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils were second best in almost every department as Manchester City walked a 2-0 lead home with great comfort at Old Trafford. There are a lot of question marks over Solskjaer's future. The Manchester United manager has not often seemed as confused and vulnerable as he is right now in his tenure so far.

He has changed systems, tried different sets of personnel but it just has not worked for them in the last month or so. United could use the fixture against the Hornets to make a statement and regain some confidence as the players definitely look like they need it.

Meanwhile, Watford fell to back-to-back 1-0 defeats in their latest outings. Things haven't been easy for new manager Claudio Ranieri. But the Hornets are right above the relegation zone and a loss against the Red Devils could place them in it.

They have a tough set of fixtures coming up. Watford will face Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester City after Manchester United over the next couple of weeks.

Watford vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have won 18 of their last 20 matches across all competitions against Watford.

Watford's last win against Manchester United came two years ago at Vicarage Road. The Hornets beat the Red Devils 2-0 in the Premier League.

Manchester United have a win ratio of 69% against Watford in the top-flight. Among teams they've played more than 20 times, they have a better record only against Luton Town (73%).

Manchester United failed to win their last three meetings with newly promoted sides last season namely West Brom, Leeds United and Fulham.

Watford haven't kept a cleansheet in their last 21 Premier League games. Manchester United have kept just two cleansheets in 11 Premier League games this term.

Watford vs Manchester United Prediction

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC On being the underdog...



😤🎙 “I love this kind of pressure... I'm very alive when there is this kind of duel between a big team and an underdog team. I want my players to show their character, arrogance and try to do their best.” On being the underdog...😤🎙 “I love this kind of pressure... I'm very alive when there is this kind of duel between a big team and an underdog team. I want my players to show their character, arrogance and try to do their best.” https://t.co/00Gb9nBUEN

Watford and Manchester United have both been poor defensively. Ranieri's men have shown a fair bit of resilience and character in recent weeks. Solskjaer's side have been poor lately. Manchester United fans will be hoping for a reaction from the players after their embarrassing loss against Manchester City.

Several players will be looking to impress here and the Red Devils' attacking firepower could prove to be too much to deal with for Watford on Saturday.

Prediction: Watford 1- 2 Manchester United

Watford vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith