Watford vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th, 2025

Watford take on Millwall in the 36th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table and remain in contention for the promotion play-offs.

Tom Cleverley's Watford are fresh off a goalless draw at Stoke City last weekend. Both sides had eight shots on goal, but neither broke the deadlock as a stalemate ensued at the Bet365 Stadium. The draw snapped the Hornets' two-game winning streak as they remain 10th in the standings, with 49 points from 35 games, winning 14.

Meanwhile, Alex Neil's Millwall are coming off a 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City in midweek. Following a goalless first half at The Den, Zak Vyner and Harry Cornick strikes sunk the Lions. Neil's side remain 12th in the points table, with 45 points from 35 games, winning 11, having lost 3-1 at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats, key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Watford-Millwall Championship clash at Vicarage Road:

Watford vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 108 games across competitions, Millwall lead Watford 45-34, with the Hornets winning their previous clash 3-2 away in the Championship in August.

Watford have won only once in their last five games in the fixture - all in the Championship - losing thrice.

The Hornets have won once in their last six home games - all in the Championship - losing five on the trot before winning their most recent outing.

Millwall have two wins and as many defeats in their last five road outings across competitions.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Watford: D-W-W-L-D; Millwall: L-L-W-D-D

Watford vs Millwall prediction

Both sides haven't had the best of campaigns, but the Hornets are the more in-form side in the Championship, going unbeaten in three games.

Millwall have a head-to-head advantage in the fixture but have lost their last two games across competitions. The Hornets, meanwhile, are looking to keep four straight Championship clean sheets for the first time since December 2022.

Going by current form, expect Watford to eke out a narrow win and prolong the Lions' misery.

Prediction: Watford 1-0 Millwall

Watford vs Millwall betting tips

Tip-1: Watford to win

Tip-2: Watford to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in their last three league games.)

Tip-3: Both sides to score: No (Both sides have scored in only two of their last nine meetings across competitions.)

