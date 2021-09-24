Watford vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th September 2021

Watford are set to host Newcastle United at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon for the sixth matchday of the English Premier League.

Watford have had a mixed start on their return to the Premier League this season.

They beat fellow promoted side Norwich City 3-1 in their last league game with a goal from Emmanuel Dennis and a brace from Ismaila Sarr.

Watford's victory over Norwich City was their first win since the opening day when they beat Aston Villa 3-2. Watford, however, crashed out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday as they lost 3-1 to Stoke City. The Hornets' loss on Tuesday means they have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Newcastle United have been rather poor this campaign and are one of five clubs without a win in the Premier League so far. They drew 1-1 against Leeds United in their last game with Allan Saint-Maximin scoring the sole goal for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United sit 18th in the Premier League with just two points from five games. They have failed to win any of their games across all competitions this campaign. The Magpies will be looking to pick up their first win of the season when they face Watford on Saturday.

Watford vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, Watford have won seven times. Newcastle have won just once while two of those games have ended in draws.

Watford have scored in all but one of their last 10 meetings against Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have failed to win any of their last five games at Vicarage Road.

Watford and Newcastle United have both conceded at least one goal in all but one game across all competitions so far this season.

Newcastle United are winless in all their away games so far this campaign.

Watford vs Newcastle United Prediction

Watford have been rather inconsistent this season with three wins and four losses in all competitions so far. They have kept just one clean sheet in all competitions and have conceded 11 goals in seven games.

Newcastle United have been in even worse form than their hosts this campaign. They are winless in all competitions and currently sit in the relegation spots.

Watford should pick up their second home league win of the season when they face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United

Watford vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both sides have scored in four of the last six meetings between Watford and Newcastle United. Both teams have scored in Newcastle's last three games and Watford's last two)

Tip 3 - Ismaila Sarr to score - YES

Tip 4 - Draw at Halftime - YES (The game on Saturday is expected to be a cagey affair and both teams should head into the interval with the scores level)

Edited by Peter P