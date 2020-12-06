Watford vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford are set to host Rotherham United at Vicarage Road on Tuesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Watford come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Cardiff City on Saturday at Vicarage Road. A first-half goal from Wales international Kieffer Moore was enough to ensure victory for Neil Harris' Cardiff City.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Coventry City on the weekend at St. Andrew's. Goals from French forward Maxime Biamou, attacker Tyler Walker and young Norwegian centre-back Leo Ostigard secured the win for Coventry City.

A penalty in the second half from Daniel Barlaser proved to be a mere consolation for Rotherham United.

Watford vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

Watford and Rotherham United have played against each other twice before, with Watford winning both games.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2015 in the EFL Championship, with Watford beating Rotherham United 3-0. A brace from Nigeria international Odion Ighalo, now at Manchester United, and a goal from captain Troy Deeney sealed the victory for the Hornets.

Advertisement

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-D-L

Rotherham United form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-D-L-L

Watford vs Rotherham United Team News

Watford manager Vladimir Ivic will be unable to call upon the services of striker Andre Gray, midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru and Nigeria international Isaac Success, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Andre Gray, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Rotherham United will be without a few players. Midfielder Kieran Sadlier, Wales international Shaun MacDonald, centre-back Clark Robertson and winger Chiedozie Ogbene are all unavailable through injury. Attacker Mikel Miller is suspended.

Injured: Kieran Sadlier, Shaun MacDonald, Clark Robertson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mikel Miller

Watford vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, Christian Kabasele, William Troost-Ekong, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverley, Etienne Capoue, Ken Sema, Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Richard Wood, Angus MacDonald, Matthew Olosunde, Jamie Lindsay, Ben Wiles, Matt Crooks, Joe Mattock, Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo

Watford vs Rotherham United Prediction

Watford lost key players in the summer, including Abdoulaye Doucoure to Everton. However, they have managed to keep hold of players like Ismaila Sarr and Etienne Capoue, who have done well for the Hornets in the Championship this season.

Advertisement

Rotherham United, on the other hand, sit 20th in the league table, having lost four of their last five games. Paul Warne's side will rely on Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith to provide the goals.

Watford have a talented squad and are in better form than Rotherham United. They will be the favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Rotherham United

Also Read: Arsenal star Dani Ceballos admits Manchester City with Lionel Messi would be almost insurmountable