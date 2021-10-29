Watford vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2021

Watford will be looking to earn their second Premier League win in a row when they travel to Saint Mary's Stadium on Saturday to take on Southampton.

Southampton are 16th in the Premier League table with eight points from nine matches played so far. They played Champions League holders Chelsea in a midweek EFL Cup game, in which they ended up losing 4-3 on penalties.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time, but Theo Walcott's missed penalty and Kepa Arrizabalaga's heroics between the sticks handed the Londoners a win.

Watford, meanwhile, will be buoyed by both a week's rest and the fact that they are coming off a statement 5-2 away win over Everton. Claudio Ranieri's side responded to the 5-0 loss against Liverpool in style, putting five past a good Everton defense.

Watford vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Watford have won just one of their last 13 league meetings with Southampton (six draws, six defeats), beating them 2-0 at St Mary’s in September 2017.

Southampton haven’t lost an away league match against Watford since September 2007, in the Championship (three wins and four draws since) - beating them 3-1 on their last visit to Vicarage Road in June 2020.

Watford are looking to win back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since July 2020 (vs Norwich and Newcastle). The Hornets scored more goals in their 5-2 win against Everton last time out than they had in their previous seven league games combined (four).

Watford vs Southampton Prediction

Watford earned a much-needed win on their last Premier League matchday, but now come up against a well-coached Southampton side. Watford have scored goals in their last two Premier League matches and fans can expect an entertaining affair on Saturday.

Watford go into the game as slight favorites, although a high-scoring draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Southampton

Watford vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in five of the last six meetings between these two clubs and we're expecting more of the same from the pair this weekend).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: YES (At least three goals have been scored in each of the last two meetings between Watford and Southampton and we're expecting an open and attacking 90 minutes at Vicarage Road).

