Watford vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Watford will invite Southampton to Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts have registered back-to-back wins in the league and overcame Hull City 2-1 in their away game last week. Wesley Hoedt and Edo Kayembe were on the scoresheet as they registered their third win in four league games.

Back-to-back wins have helped them reach 10th place in the league table, though ninth-placed Sunderland and 12th-placed Middlesbrough also have 27 points to their names.

The visitors are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the Championship, the longest current unbeaten run in the competition. They made it two wins in a row last week as Adam Armstrong's first-half brace helped them to a 2-0 triumph over Cardiff City. They trail league leaders Leicester City by nine points and are currently in fourth place in the standings.

Watford vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 87 times across all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 38 wins to their name. The hosts have 27 wins in this fixture and 22 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, with both teams registering away wins.

The visitors have just one win in their last eight meetings against the hosts, suffering four defeats.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 31-28 in 19 league games this season. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding four goals fewer (24).

Watford have lost just once in their last nine league outings, with that loss coming in an away game against Leicester.

Southampton have won eight of their last 11 league games, scoring 17 times while conceding nine times in that period.

Interestingly, the visitors are unbeaten in their last eight away meetings against the hosts.

Watford vs Southampton Prediction

The Hornets head into the match in good form, winning three of their last four league games. Five of their seven wins in the league this season have come at home and they'll be hopeful of a positive outcome. Interestingly, they are winless at home against the visitors since 2007, suffering four defeats, which is a cause for concern.

Giorgi Chakvetadze has a groin issue and is the only absentee for head coach Valérien Ismaël. His team has scored 10 goals in their last three home games and will look to continue that goalscoring run in this match.

The Saints have bounced back well from four consecutive losses in the league in September and are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run. They are unbeaten in their last five away games in the league, scoring seven goals while conceding four times in these games.

Russell Martin will be without the services of Ross Stewart and Kamaldeen Sulemana for the trip to Watford while Will Smallbone faces a late fitness test after missing out against Cardiff last week.

Both teams head into the match in great form at the moment and considering their current goalscoring run, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Southampton.

Watford vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Armstrong to score or assist any time - Yes