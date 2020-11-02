Watford vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Midweek EFL Championship football continues as Watford welcome Stoke City to Vicarage Road on Wednesday evening.

The home side have struggled of late, yet find themselves sitting in sixth spot in the league table. Visitors Stoke City are level on points with the Hornets, but an inferior goal difference sees them occupy the eighth spot.

Only four points separate as many as nine teams in the top half of the table, so every match is of supreme importance right now to teams hopeful of bagging promotion to the Premier League next season. This should be an exciting encounter between two well-balanced teams and is certainly a difficult one to call.

Watford vs Stoke City head-to-head

Darren Fletcher was the last goalscorer in this fixture

Watford have faced Stoke City 36 times before, with the Potters edging the Hornets 15-14 in the wins column. The two sides last met over two and a half years ago in the Premier League, with the game ending goalless.

However, Stoke City did snatch all three points in the reverse fixture that season, courtesy of a Darren Fletcher strike.

Watford have only picked up two points from a possible nine heading into this game, and are desperate to get back in form.

Watford form: L-D-D-W-W

Stoke City form: W-L-W-D-W

Watford vs Stoke City team news

Watford

Hughesy is 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iTeKGLWET0 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 2, 2020

Vladimir Ivić welcomed two first-team regulars - Will Hughes and Andre Gray - back into the squad in their latest defeat against Barnsley. Defender Christian Kabasele was rested on Saturday after he picked up a minor injury the match before, but should return to the starting line-up for this game.

Injuries: Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Stoke City

💬 "In football you've got to be ready for whenever you get the opportunity. Hopefully in the next few games I can get some good performances going."



Angus Gunn's post match reaction is available on 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 2, 2020

Michael O'Neill will be without goalkeeper Adam Davies for this encounter, and loanee Angus Gunn will start again between the sticks. Veteran center-backs James Chester and Ryan Shawcross are edging closer to a return, but won't recover in time to feature against Watford.

Injuries: Ryan Shawcross, Adam Davies, James Chester, Thibaud Verlinden, Joe Allen

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Kevin Wimmer, Moritz Bauer

Watford vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (5-3-2): Ben Foster; Kiko Feminia; Christian Kabasele; Ben Wilmot; Craig Cathcart; Ken Sema; Will Hughes; Tom Cleverley; Etienne Capoue; Joao Pedro; Ismaila Sarr

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Tommy Smith; Harry Souttar; Danny Batth; Morgan Fox; John Obi Mikel; Jordan Thompson; Tyrese Campbell; Nick Powell; James McClean; Sam Vokes

Watford vs Stoke City Prediction

James Chester's absence is an important factor to consider

There is no doubting the fact that Watford have the stronger team on paper. Having said that, the Hornets players look out of touch, and have punched well under their weight in their last three games.

However, with visitors Stoke City missing some key players due to injury, we believe that the home team will bag all three points on this occasion, and snap out of their winless streak.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Stoke City