Watford vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024

The action continues in round 45 of the EFL Championship as Watford and Sunderland square off at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Both sides are currently separated by just three points in the bottom half of the table and will be playing for pride after another disappointing campaign.

Watford’s poor late-season form continued last Saturday as they were held to a goalless draw by Hull City on home turf.

The Hornets have now gone six consecutive games without a win, losing once and claiming five draws. They have won just one of their last 11 matches since late February.

With 53 points from 44 matches, Watford are currently 15th in the Championship table, level on points with 16th-placed Millwall.

Elsewhere, Sunderland were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

This follows a 1-0 victory over 10-man West Bromwich Albion on April 13 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 56 points from 44 matches, Sunderland are currently 13th in the league table, level on points with 14th-placed Swansea City.

Watford vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Sunderland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Sunderland are unbeaten in five of their last six games against the Hornets, claiming two wins and three draws since May 2016.

Watford have failed to win their last nine home games in all competitions, losing four and picking up five draws since January’s 1-0 FA Cup victory over Chesterfield.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last three away games, claiming seven points from a possible nine since March’s 4-2 loss at Southampton.

Watford vs Sunderland Prediction

With nothing to play for in their final two games of the season, we expect Watford and Sunderland to name a reshuffled XI this weekend.

That said, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Sunderland

Watford vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Sunderland’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two sides)