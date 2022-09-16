Watford vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Watford will host Sunderland at the Vicarage Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

The Hornets have collected just one point from their last two games, courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United. With 13 points from nine games, Rob Edwards' side are tenth in the league standings, four places below Sunderland.

The Black Cats have collected just one point more than Watford but reside in the play-off positions as they aim for back-to-back promotions. However, their form lately has been erratic, winning and losing thrice apiece in their last six games across competitions.

Watford vs Sunderland Head-To-Head

Sunderland have won 18 of their previous 43 clashes with Watford, losing only 11 times. However, last season, the Hornets won this fixture 1-0, avenging their earlier loss at the Stadium of Light by the same scoreline.

Watford Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Watford vs Sunderland Team News

Watford

The Hornets won't have Ismaila Sarr because of an ankle injury he sustained on Wednesday. However, Hassane Kamara and Kortney Hause are close to a return and could feature on the bench. Keinan Davis came off the bench in the last game and could start here.

Injured: Ismaila Sarr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland

Ellis Simms is out for the Black Cats, who should have everyone else available for the weekend. Elliot Embleton was the architect of their Reading thumping with two assists off the bench. He could be rewarded with a start on Saturday.

Injured: Ellis Simms

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Watford vs Sunderland Predicted XIs

Watford (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bachmann; Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta; Mario Gaspar, Hamza Choudhury, Edo Kayembe, Ken Sema; Joao Pedro; Keinan Davis, Vakoun Bayo

Sunderland (3-4-2-1): Anthony Patterson; Luke O'Nien, Danny Batth, Aji Alese; Lynden Gooch, Dan Neil, Corry Evans, Jack Clarke; Elliot Embleton, Patrick Roberts; Leon Dajaku

Watford vs Sunderland Prediction

With just one win in their last seven games across competitions, Watford aren't in their best shape right now.

Sunderland, who beat Reading 3-0 in the midweek, will be in confident mood ahead of the trip but they have a penchant to drop points.

Nevertheless, the Hornets are a quality side, despite all their travails, and should hold on for a draw.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Sunderland

