Watford vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Watford will host Swansea City at Vicarage Road on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had mixed results all season but remain hopeful of securing a promotion playoff spot in the final 10 games of the campaign as they sit 11th in the table with 49 points.

They suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Millwall in their last match, heading into the break a goal up thanks to a Matthew Pollock header before a flat second-half performance from the Hornets saw their opponents come from behind to snatch all three points.

Swansea City, meanwhile, have picked up big results in recent games as they continue to impress under interim boss Alan Sheehan and are now pushing for the top half of the pile. They beat a wayward Middlesbrough side 1-0 in their last match with Ji-Sung Eom netting a long-range strike to secure maximum points and open his account for the Swans.

The visitors have climbed up to 15th in the Championship and will be looking to continue their strong performances when they head to the East of England this week.

Watford vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 meetings between Watford and Swansea. The home side have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times, with their other 11 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Watford's last win over the Swans at Vicarage Road came back in May 2021 when they beat the Welsh side 2-0.

The Hornets have conceded 50 goals in the Championship this season, the highest of any team in the top half of the pile.

The Swans have kept three clean sheets on the bounce after recording just one in their previous 11 outings.

Watford vs Swansea City Prediction

Watford's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, lost all but one of their last seven home matches and have work to do this week.

Swansea, meanwhile, are full of confidence at the moment and will head into the midweek clash on the back of a three-game unbeaten run. They have, however, struggled for results on the road all year and may have to settle for a point on Wednesday.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Swansea City

Watford vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups at Vicarage Road)

