Watford vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Watford and Swansea City go head-to-head at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

The Hornets have failed to taste victory at home in the league since the start of December and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dry spell.

Watford’s quest for a playoff spot suffered another huge blow last Saturday, when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Millwall at the Den.

The Hornets have now lost six of their last seven matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat at Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round on February 6.

While Watford will be looking to find their feet on Wednesday, they have struggled to get going on home turf, where they are on a three-game losing streak and have failed to win their last seven matches since November’s 3-2 victory over Norwich City.

Elsewhere, Swansea City pulled clear of the danger zone last time out courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the Swansea.com Stadium.

This came after a 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on February 24, which saw their two-game losing run come to an end.

With 42 points from 35 matches, Swansea are currently 15th in the Championship table, two points and three places behind Wednesday’s hosts Watford.

Watford vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 54 meetings between the sides, Swansea City boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Swansea City are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches, picking up two wins and two draws since late December.

Watford are winless in nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions, losing six and picking up three draws since the third week of January.

Watford vs Swansea City Prediction

Off the back of two impressive results, Swansea City will travel to Vicarage Road with sky-high confidence. The Swans take on a Watford side who are without a home win since November and we are backing them to grab a narrow victory.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Swansea City

Watford vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Swansea’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Swansea have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine of their last 10 games)