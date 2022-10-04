Watford vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2022

Watford will welcome Swansea City to Vicarage Road for a matchday 13 fixture in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a rampaging 4-0 away victory over Stoke City last weekend. Ismaila Sarr, Ken Sema, Keinan Davis and Vakoun Bayo all got on the scoresheet for the Hornets.

Swansea City narrowly edged out West Brom in a five-goal thriller away from home. The Welsh outfit took the lead through Matthew Sorinola's early strike but the home side fought back to take a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute. Michael Obafemi stepped off the bench to help Swansea leave the Hawthorns with a 3-2 victory.

The win helped them climb to the 11th spot in the table, having garnered 15 points from 11 matches. Watford have 17 points to their name and are just one point outside the playoff spots.

Watford vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 51 occasions in the past. Swansea City have 23 wins to their name while Watford were victorious on 18 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2021 when Watford claimed a 2-0 home win.

Watford have not played out a goalless draw in 62 Championship matches they have hosted at Vicarage Road.

Swansea City recorded a win from a losing position against West Brom, the first time they have managed to do this since March.

Four of the last five head-to-head fixtures have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Watford have conceded in each of their last four home games. Swansea City have scored in each of their last 11 competitive away games.

Watford vs Swansea City Prediction

The two sides are separated by just two points in the table and a win for Swansea City would see them usurp their hosts in the standings.

Watford were among the pre-season favorites for an immediate return to the Premier League but have struggled with inconsistency.

Swansea City have built momentum heading into the game and will go all out for the win. Both teams are well-stocked in attack and are likely to cancel each other out in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Swansea City

Watford vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tup 4 - Most scoring half: Second half

