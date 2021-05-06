Watford vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford will be looking to end their successful campaign on a high when they take on Swansea City at Vicarage Road on Saturday in their final EFL Championship game of the season.

The visitors head into this tie off the back of an impressive 2-1 win against Derby County and will aim to build on that performance.

Watford failed to pick up a third straight win as they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Brentford last Sunday.

After a closely fought first half, Marcus Forss and Ivan Toney scored in the second half to hand the Bees their third straight win.

The result brought no change to the shape of the table. Watford, who have already secured automatic promotion remain in second place, four points ahead of Brentford.

🎟️ Make sure you secure your 𝗛𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 pass for the final game of the season!



💛 All proceeds from pass sales for this match will be donated to Watford FC's Community Sports and Education Trust. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 5, 2021

Swansea City, on the other hand, ended their three-game winless run when they beat struggling Derby County last time out.

The Rams took the lead in the 48th minute through Tom Lawrence, but goals from Morgan Whittaker and Connor Roberts helped the Swans complete their comeback.

Steve Cooper's men have now moved up to fourth place in the league standings, four points behind Brentford and three points above Bournemouth.

Watford vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

Swansea City have been the better side in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from their 50 meetings with Watford. The Hornets have picked up 17 wins, while 10 games have ended all square.

Their most recent encounter came back in January 2021, when Swansea City fought back from one goal down to grab a 2-1 win.

Watford Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Swansea City Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Watford vs Swansea City Team News

Watford

The Hornets will still be without club captain Troy Deeney, who has been out with a long-term Achilles tendon injury. He is on the sidelines with Kiko Femenia (groin), Joseph Hungbo (knock), Jeremy Ngakia (hamstring), Tom Dele-Bashiru (ACL), Tom Cleverley (hamstring) and Nathaniel Chalobah (niggle), all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Joseph Hungbo, Kiko Femenia, Jeremy Ngakia, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah

Suspended: None

Swansea City

The visitors have their own injury woes with Tivonge Rushesha and Jordan Morris both ruled out with ACL injuries, while Steven Benda is suffering from an ankle problem.

Injured: Tivonge Rushesha, Jordan Morris, Steven Benda

Suspended: None

Watford vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann; Adam Masina, Francisco Sierralta, William Troost-Ekong, Craig Cathcart; Philip Zinckernagel, Will Hughes, Dan Gosling; Ken Sema, Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr

Swansea City (4-3-3): Freddie Woodman; Connor Roberts, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Jake Bidwell; Yan Dhanda, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes; Andre Ayew, Liam Cullen, Jamal Lowe

Watford vs Swansea City Prediction

Both sides will be playing for bragging rights and pride when they square for the final time this season. They are both evenly matched on paper so we predict a high scoring and entertaining draw in this one.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Swansea City