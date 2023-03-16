Watford vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

Watford welcome Wigan Athletic to Vicarage Road in round 38 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 18).

The Hornets are on a run of three wins against Shaun Maloney’s men and will look to extend their fine run. Watford returned to winning ways in style as they steamrolled Birmingham City 3-0 on home turf last Tuesday.

Before that, the Hornets were on a three-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible nine. With 54 points from 37 games, Watford are tenth in the Championship but could rise to seventh with a win this weekend.

Wigan, meanwhile, failed to kickstart their surge from the relegation zone, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Coventry City in their previous outing. The Latics are now without a win in seven games, picking up four draws and losing three since a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in February.

With 34 points from 38 games, Wigan are 23rd in the Championship, five points away from safety.

Watford vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from their last 17 meetings, Watford hold the upper hand in the fixture.

Wigan have picked up five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

The visitors areon a seven-game winless run, have lost all but one of their last five games against the Hornets, with a 2-1 win in March 2014 being the exception.

The Latics are winless in their last five visits to the Vicarage Road, losing twice and drawing thrice since March 2004.

Watford are unbeaten at home this year, winning thrice in six games.

Watford vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

The goal for Watford now will be to put together a fine run of form as they make a late charge for the playoffs. The Hornets should see off the floundering visitors who have conceded the most league goals (59) this season.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Watford vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last nine encounters.)

