Watford vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

Watford welcome Wigan Athletic to Vicarage Road in round 38 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 18).
The Hornets are on a run of three wins against Shaun Maloney’s men and will look to extend their fine run. Watford returned to winning ways in style as they steamrolled Birmingham City 3-0 on home turf last Tuesday.
Before that, the Hornets were on a three-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible nine. With 54 points from 37 games, Watford are tenth in the Championship but could rise to seventh with a win this weekend.
Wigan, meanwhile, failed to kickstart their surge from the relegation zone, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Coventry City in their previous outing. The Latics are now without a win in seven games, picking up four draws and losing three since a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in February.
With 34 points from 38 games, Wigan are 23rd in the Championship, five points away from safety.
Watford vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With seven wins from their last 17 meetings, Watford hold the upper hand in the fixture.
- Wigan have picked up five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.
- The visitors areon a seven-game winless run, have lost all but one of their last five games against the Hornets, with a 2-1 win in March 2014 being the exception.
- The Latics are winless in their last five visits to the Vicarage Road, losing twice and drawing thrice since March 2004.
- Watford are unbeaten at home this year, winning thrice in six games.
Watford vs Wigan Athletic Prediction
The goal for Watford now will be to put together a fine run of form as they make a late charge for the playoffs. The Hornets should see off the floundering visitors who have conceded the most league goals (59) this season.
Prediction: Watford 2-0 Wigan Athletic
Watford vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Watford
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last nine encounters.)