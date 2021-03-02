Watford vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

After losing to Bournemouth last weekend, Watford are back in Championship action against bottom club Wycombe Wanderers at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

The loss meant Watford lost ground on Brentford in their push for automatic promotion from the Championship.

The Hornets are now three points behind Brentford. They are only a point ahead of Swansea City, who have two games in hand.

🎥 The best of the action from a feisty affair on the South Coast...#BOUWAT

That loss against Bournemouth was compounded by a mass brawl at the end of the game. That moment of madness saw the Cherries' Jack Wilshere and Watford's Joao Pedro receive red cards.

Watford played well before that loss to Bournemouth though. They had won five games on the bounce, and were flying under the stewardship of Xisco Munoz.

Even with that loss to Bournemouth, the Hornets will be aware that they cannot let one result affect their form for the run-in. They may even try to snatch the second automatic promotion spot behind league leaders Norwich City.

Meanwhile, Wycombe are bottom of the league and 11 points off safety at the moment, with 14 games left to play in their season. Things are not looking great for them and they may already be preparing to play in League One next season.

In their last match, Wycombe were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Norwich City.

FT: #Chairboys 0-2 #NCFC



FT: #Chairboys 0-2 #NCFC

A commendable effort from the Blues, but two second-half goals see Norwich take the points.#WYCvNOR

Watford vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

Watford have never lost to Wycombe in seven previous appearances. The Hornets have won four and drawn three of those games.

Watford form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Wycombe Wanderers form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Watford vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Watford

Ben Foster is closer to returning to the side, but this game could come too early for the goalkeeper.

Joao Pedro and Nathaniel Chalobah are suspended. Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Marc Navarro are injured and will miss this game.

Injured: Ben Foster, Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Marc Navarro

Suspended: Joao Pedro, Nathaniel Chalobah

Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe have no injury concerns at the moment, but Ryan Tafazolli is suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: Ryan Tafazolli

Watford vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XIs

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina; Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Dan Gosling; Ismaila Sarr, Stipe Perica, Ken Sema

Wycombe Wanderers (4-3-3): David Stockdale; Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson; Nnamdi Ofoborh, Anis Mehmeti, David Wheeler; Scott Kashket, Fred Onyedinma, Uche Ikpeazu

Watford vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

The Hornets possess too much quality and have a forward line that is in great form.

We are predicting an easy win for Watford against a side that are bottom of the league.

Prediction: Watford 3-1 Wycombe Wanderers