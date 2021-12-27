"Way off track!" - Paul Parker tells Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford to choose between football and politics

Former England footballer Paul Parker has said Manchester United star Marcus Rashford should choose if he wants to become a footballer or a politician.

In an explosive rant directed towards 24-years-old, Parker said Rashford is off-track. He believes Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood should play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has been vocal on several issues and challenged the British Government over its handling of child poverty in the country. Speaking on Rashford's social activism, Parker urged the player to improve his performance at the club and keep other things aside, including politics.

Speaking to Bretfred TV, former Red Devils member and TV presenter Parker said:

"If you’ve got [Cristiano] Ronaldo at your club, I think you’re going to need him on the pitch, to get the press off your back and maybe the fans. But you need someone to play with, maybe more intelligent. So I look at a [Edinson] Cavani or a Mason Greenwood to play with Ronaldo, rather than a Marcus Rashford who’s way off track."

Parker added:

"He should be sitting down somewhere and asking what does he want to be; a footballer or a politician? And then go from there, and he grabs hold of it and becomes what he’s supposed to be."

Rashford missed the start of the ongoing Premier League season due to an injury he picked up while playing for England at Euro 2020. The then Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer replaced him with Mason Greenwood, who had an instant impact on the team. Since his return after injury, Rashford has found himself playing for Manchester United in only six games.

However, Marcus Rashford has featured in all the games since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In the same interview, Paul Parker also talked about potential signings for the Red Devils. He suggested that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger would be a perfect fit for Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick gives update about Manchester United's squad ahead of their game on Monday

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick gave an update on fitness-related issues surrounding the squad after few players tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Rangnick said all the players were available for the practice session.

Rangnick said:

"We trained on Tuesday, yesterday and today, and we have 25 field players — he's [Pogba] the only one missing out, everyone else is on board. The development of the last week is extremely positive."

