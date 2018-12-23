×
Wayne Rooney: Lack of communication with players led to Mourinho's downfall

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
News
166   //    23 Dec 2018, 19:36 IST

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney
Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney

What's the story?

In an interview with BT Sport, Wayne Rooney was asked to talk about the recent sacking of Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager.

In the interview, the former United captain said that the players severely lacked communication with the Portuguese manager.

In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho was recently sacked by Manchester United after a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool. The sacking was the main talking point of the football community with media outlets connecting Mourinho's sacking to several factors, including Paul Pogba's position in the squad. Pogba himself took a passive shot at his former manager on Instagram as well.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has been since appointed as the interim manager and has even managed to get a convincing 5-1 victory in his debut match against Cardiff City away from home.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Wayne Rooney speaks his mind about the situation with Mourinho and Manchester United. Rooney mentions how important communication with the players is for a manager. He then speculates that Mourinho's communication with his players must have been strained for the situation that developed to happen.

He also mentions that players won't remain happy with their roles in the team if the manager is not forthcoming with them, comparing the situation to when he was dropped from the team. This seemed to touch on the subject of Pogba, who had voiced his displeasure with the manager for not getting enough game time.

What's next?

The new United boss has got off to a flying start after a 5-1 victory over Cardiff away from home. Solskjaer seems to be a perfect fit for the job and maybe he will turn Manchester United's fortunes around, but only time will tell.

